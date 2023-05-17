Home » Suicidal thoughts peak in December between 4 and 5 in the morning
Health

Suicidal thoughts peak in December between 4 and 5 in the morning

by admin
Suicidal thoughts peak in December between 4 and 5 in the morning

Between four and five in the morning and particularly in the month of December. These are the times when suicidal thoughts peak, according to a study published in the journal Nature Translational Psychiatry and conducted by scientists from the University of Nottingham, the University of Amsterdam and Harvard University.

I study

The team, led by Brian O’Shea e René Freichel, collected responses to questionnaires completed by over 10,000 people in the UK, US and Canada. Volunteers reported information about their state of mind, suicidal and self-harm thoughts. Generally, the authors note, suicide rates tend to be thought to occur during the winter, but in fact, self-harm behavior peaks between spring and early summer. The researchers found that the number of suicidal thoughts actually peaks in December, but in practice it takes months for the individual to pass the tipping point. Furthermore, according to what emerges from the survey, between 4:00 and 6:00 in the morning people are more likely to take their own lives.

The good news: suicides are declining in Europe

by Massimo Cozza

The change of season

“We know that winter is when people with mental health problems can experience a worsening of their conditions – observes O’Shea – the change of season affects many people, so it may be surprising that the suicide rate actually peaks in spring. The reasons for this are quite complex, but our work shows that suicidal thoughts and mood occur most frequently and intensely in December, and then improve towards June.”

See also  Milan, newborn found dead in a dumpster in Città Studi

More attention to suicide prevention in the DSM5 Mental Disorders Handbook

by Giuseppe Lavenia

Gloomy thoughts in December

In the time frame between December and June, a higher risk of suicidal behavior persists. Respondents in the sample were divided into three groups: those who had previously attempted suicide, those who showed signs of suicidal ideation and/or self-harm, and those who had never shown any previous suicidal or self-harming thoughts or behaviors. The research team found a significant overall deterioration in mental health conditions in December, especially in the subset of people who had previously attempted suicide.

Summer time, so light and dark change our mood

by Claudia Carucci

The findings show a latency between the peak of suicidal cognition in the winter and the peak of suicide attempts and deaths in the spring. “Our work – concludes O’Shea – examines temporal trends related to mood and self-harm thoughts on a very large scale and could be useful in defining when it is most effective to implement intervention strategies”.

Probable biological causes of depression discovered

by Valeria Pini

You may also like

what they are and why they are dangerous...

is the first time in Italy |

applause for Johnny Depp, Michael Douglas star performer

Anorexic or bulimic daughters and sons: who to...

Not just antibiotics: the drug shortage alarm continues...

Controversial sweeteners affect our immune cells

ADUC – Health – Article

With these styling tips you will succeed perfectly

Anxiety and stress are not only dangerous for...

stolen money, pc and hardisk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy