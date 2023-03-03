There is a heartbreaking testimony of the last hours of the life of Diana Biondi: the surveillance cameras of a restaurant near the place where the student from Somma Vesuviana chose to say goodbye to life and the discomfort that having lied about her university career would have caused her, filmed everything: her arrival on foot after a tiring and steep climb, her stopping next to the structure of the abandoned restaurant, some young people who at a certain point, a few hours before her death, stop not far away to chat while smoking and finally – while no one was looking at her – the tragic flight towards death, in the valley dominated by the sanctuary of Santa Maria a Castello.

The video was handed over to the carabinieri and dispels any doubts about the modalities of Diana’s tragic death which took place around 7.30 pm last Monday. Just half an hour after the last laconic message to dad who had tried to contact her several times: “I can’t talk.” So she had written the girl before turning off her phone, putting it back in her black bag found well placed next to a grating. After that, the leap into the void. There where she was found two days after her disappearance. While everyone was looking for her, while she was awaiting the connection with “Who has seen it?” hoping for decisive reports or for her return home, Diana was already resting under the eyes of “Mamma Schiavona”.

Post tragedies psychological analyzes are always full of explanations, solutions, and this case is no exception but the truth is that no one can fully understand the reasons that prompted the young woman, a graduate in modern literature, to choose to end it all. in order not to reveal to her parents, sister, boyfriend, friends that no, there could be no party the next day, that her thesis wasn’t ready, that she was missing an exam before the appeal. She chose to give everyone pain rather than disappoint them. And it is certainly not the superficial demagogic greeting of the students of the Oriental Collective, full of petty psychology at a time when we should unite and not divide to attack «Your university kills. Sorry Diana», to explain why a girl that everyone describes as careful, calm, studious, in love, decides to end it all. Fatigue, perhaps a depression that has occurred and never been recognized, the years of Covid that have just passed, could be the monsters that have taken root in the heart and mind of a girl who, according to those who had known her, would never have chosen to die.

Diana attended Federico II and is the rector Matthew Lorito to express condolences and pain for his disappearance: «We have lost a daughter, despite the strong actions taken to support students – says the rector from Frederick -. We are not only didactic providers and, I ask this in memory of Diana, if there are severe illnesses I ask students to report it to us, we are here to help our weakest and most fragile: we have the tools to do it and people who take care of these full-time cases. For some time Federico II has been implementing actions to support young people with the help of psychologists and the Sinapsi centre, with services aimed at students who encounter difficulties of various kinds along the way and support from experts. “The cases in which you don’t get to ask for support are avoided,” he relaunches Andrea Mazzucchi, director of the department of humanities, expressing – like the rector – closeness to the bereaved family: «Fragility has a value».

Fragility, depression, a sense of inadequacy, who can psychoanalyze Diana after the tragedy? In fact, no one, not even the keyboard lions that in these hours the parish priest don Nicola DeSena, that Diana knew her, stigmatizes with grace: “Today everyone is good, everyone has the solution in hand – says the parish priest in a letter to the city of Somma Vesuviana – today we are interested in your death, but perhaps very few before were interested in your life. But you, victim of this ruined world, understood this and for this reason you wanted to cry out your suffering with the silence of death. Diana, beautiful soul, before God you will not be judged but only embraced”. The mayor clung to the grief of his parents and sister Salvatore Di Sarno: “Now is just the time to show community and gather around Diana’s family by squeezing everyone in a hug. Let us not indulge in considerations and judgments.

