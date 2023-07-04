Suicide at 33, the ex also persecutes her from house arrest. She feared the repetition of physical and sexual violence

On June 28, she returned to report the ex for stalking, who had already been sentenced in the first instance and on appeal to 11 years for repeated sexual assaults, injuries and…

Access the article and all the contents of the site

with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

Already subscribed? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

11,99€

For 1 year

ACTIVATE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

Subscribe

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the whole website ilgazzettino.it

1 Year for €9.99 €69.99

Subscribe with Google

or

€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 All thematic newsletters Insights and live updates Exclusive live streams

On June 28 she returned to report for stalking the ex who had already been sentenced in first instance and on appeal to 11 years for repeated sexual assaults, injuries and death threats. A request for help from a 33-year-old Romanian woman picked up by the Carabinieri of Riesi who alarmed the Attorney General of Caltanissetta which, in April, had obtained the conviction of the man, Razvan Barozi his name, Romanian, 26 years old. Fearing that the defendant, who in the meantime had been under house arrest, could go from threats to deeds, the substitute pg Fabiola Furnari requested and received in record time from the court of appeal the aggravation of the precautionary measure for the accused. But the speed of justice did not avert the worst: and the woman, a 33-year-old also originally from Romania, committed suicide by hanging herself, probably for fear that the violence she suffered could repeat itself.

Michelle Causo, why was she killed? From the motive to the last meeting up to the shadow of the accomplice: the points of the crime to be clarified

Suicida per l’ex stalker

The story happens in Riesi, a town in the province of Caltanissetta. Barzoi, 26 years old, some occasional work, and her partner had been together for five months in 2020. A very troubled relationship with tensions that resulted in violence that the victim had reported. Her stories had been deemed credible by the first and second instance judges they had sentenced the ex to 11 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults, threats and ill-treatment. In the meantime, the man had been under house arrest. But the guilty verdict would not have put an end to the Romanian’s persecutory behavior. The latest sentence is in April. Only two months later the victim presented himself again to the carabinieri, recording a four-page story with details on the threats to which the ex continued to subject her despite the obligation of house arrest with an electronic bracelet. The complaint ended up with the prosecutors of Caltanissetta who opened an investigation and forwarded the woman’s complaint to the Attorney General competent to ask for a possible aggravation of the precautionary measure to the court of appeal which had issued the second degree sentence. The magistrates of the Attorney General had no doubts and in the light of the very specific complaint and the man’s personality, they asked the court that the house arrests be replaced with prison.

Aspects to be clarified

The Romanian, however, committed suicide earlier. To warn the carabinieri of the victim’s intentions would have been the same ex-partner to whom the woman would have telephoned shortly before taking her own life. A circumstance on which the military investigates in an attempt to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts well. In the case there are aspects to be clarified: such as the phone calls that the victim would have made to the ex in the last few days. Or the aspect of the checks to which the Romanian had to be subjected, being under house arrest and having obligations which, evidently, having continued to threaten the woman, he would not have respected. The Romanian’s body was returned to her family and the judiciary decided not to carry out the autopsy. In the meantime, on his Fb page on June 30, the day of the victim’s suicide, Barzoi wrote: «my beautiful queen may God make you rest in peace. You left me too soon, I will love you all my life, I will never forget you, my beautiful soul».

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

