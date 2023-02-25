The protagonist of a presentation during the last State of Play, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was shown with a trailer and lots of news : let’s find out.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was shown during the last State of Play with a trailer of the cooperative multiplayer and an interesting video diary dedicated to the different characters of the game, the gameplay and a structure that we don’t know yet how much it will tend towards an inevitably controversial GaaS approach. Set five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, the new title of Rocksteady Studios it will inevitably be compared to the last adventure of the Dark Knight, and it is perhaps for this reason that the English team has given the game a formula that appears substantially different, focused on third-person shooter mechanics rather than the good old freeflow . So let’s see what they are novità di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League announced during the State of Play.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the four criminals hired by Amanda Waller It is not James Gunn's Suicide Squad that has influenced this new tie-in in terms of narrative, although the quartet put together for the occasion includes some of the personages seen in the last film, specifically the inevitable Harley Quinn and the very powerful King Shark, while Captain Boomerang plays a much more central role here and we find the Deadshot who was brought to the big screen by Will Smith. Different protagonists, we said, but not for this without a good characterization: the developers have endowed them with an evident thickness, which emerges from the numerous interlude sequences that will tell the story history of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, set as mentioned in the Arkhamverse but in a completely different city from the dark and violent Gotham protected by Batman: the modern and sunny Metropolis. Invaded by Brainiac and his hordes of lethal robots, Metropolis is presented as a large open world divided into zones, each of which is manned by a different member of the Justice League. Well yes, the most powerful heroes on Earth (actually no, those were others…) have come under the control of the ruthless extraterrestrial supervillain, who use their extraordinary abilities to defend the perimeter like an impenetrable fortress. Sent on the spot by Amanda Waller, the members of the Suicide Squad they will have to solve the problem in their own way: make their way through the hordes of alien androids that dominate the streets and rooftops, defeat the various Flashes, Green Lanterns, Batman and Superman, then finally reach Brainiac, pack him up properly and send him back into space.

The State of Play trailer: Lex Luthor arrives

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the team in the company of Lex Luthor The main novelty of the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer presented during the last State of Play undoubtedly lies in the introduction of Lex Luthorthe historical nemesis of Superman, who has apparently been taken prisoner by the Justice League and that the team protagonist of the game will have to try to save. Locked inside a container that Brainiac has connected to a giant automaton equipped with a cannon, Luthor probably appears during the early stages of the campaign, when the four of Task Force X are still grappling with the first boss, Flash, and with the related Metropolis district. The following are highly spectacular gameplay sequences, which finally shed some light on the actual game dynamics.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Flash makes fun of the protagonists The various Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, King Shark and Deadshot are each equipped with different gadgets to move quickly within the scenario, they can hook enemies and pounce on them, possibly also producing devastating finishers, but the combat system of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League seems focused more on third person shooter mechanics, as written at the beginning. In the following minutes basically all we see are firefights, which often and willingly take place while the characters are in mid-air, launched thanks to some movement device (see Deadshot’s thrusters), and body attack maneuvers -a-body which are limited precisely to the finisher, without therefore revealing whether the freeflow it will or will not be part of the experience.

characters and scenarios

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Deadshot e Harley Quinn When Luthor is finally freed, we learn that he was sent ahead of the Suicide Squad to stop the Flash, failing spectacularly. The speedster in the red suit doesn't want to let him escape, however, and so he starts running around the team creating a powerful vortex, until he is stopped by the Lasso of Truth of Wonder Woman, who as already known would appear to be the only member of the Justice League free from Brainiac's mind control. The lasso forces Flash to tell the truth, and when Diana pleads with him to tell her how to stop them, Barry replies that there is no other way than to kill them. At this point the trailer closes and leaves room for an interesting behind the scenes in which the developers of Rocksteady Studios talk freely about this project and its assumptions, in particular with respect to the unforgettable Batman: Arkham trilogy.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Wonder Woman impugna il suo lazo The idea, explained Sefton Hill, founder of the studio, was to tell a story from the bad guy’s point of view, remaining as mentioned within the Arkhamverse but experimenting with something new a little on all fronts, while retaining some of the typical elements of the original series. The team members then summarized the storyline of Brainiac arriving on Earth and subduing the members of the Justice League, then sending the Suicide Squad to stop them. Indeed, kill them. I quattro protagonists are endowed with different skills and styles: there is Harley Quinn who moves very quickly between the buildings thanks to her grappling hook and a series of diving attacks, Deadshot who has an arsenal as precise as it is devastating, King Shark who behaves like the tank of the situation, powerful and unstoppable, and finally Captain Boomerang, who can use a special bracelet to instantly project himself where he throws his boomerang and thus catch his opponents by surprise.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Captain Boomerang sembra un adorabile caxxone Beyond the main cast are there supporting characters of considerable thickness, such as the Penguin, who in the game plays the role of arms dealer and therefore provides the Suicide Squad with its lethal little toys; Hack, an unprecedented figure who moves like a sort of digital ghost to provide assistance and suggestions to team members; and finally the Toymaker, who is in charge of making crazy vehicles to be used during the mission. The art director of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, David Hego, talked about the substantial differences between the Gotham of Batman: Arkham and the Metropolis that we will be able to visit in this new tie-in: it is opposite scenarios, the first dirty and dark while the second is clean and bright, and these elements are still visible despite the devastation wrought by Brainiac.