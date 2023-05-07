sul palco Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli e i Take That- breaking latest news

The concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III began at 21 (Italian time). Thousands of people gathered in front of the stage set up in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the historic home of the royal family. Among the artists in the lineup are Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Take That. Bocelli will perform a duet with the baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, a great friend of his.
Queen Camilla and King Charles greet crowds from the Royal Box (AFP)
The Princess of Wales with children Charlotte and George (Getty Images)
Prince William on stage (Getty Images)
Andrea Bocelli (right) duets with Bryn Terfel
I Take That (da sinistra a destra: Mark Owen, Howard Donald e Gary Barlow) (Ap)
British singer Olly Murs (Ap)
The famous British singer and musician Steve Winwood (Ap)
The Pianist Land Long (Getty Images)
US singer Nicole Scherzinger (Ap)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets the crowd (Ap)
William and Kate, princes of Wales, arrive at the concert (AFP)