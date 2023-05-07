sul palco Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli e i Take That- breaking latest news

The concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III began at 21 (Italian time). Thousands of people gathered in front of the stage set up in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the historic home of the royal family. Among the artists in the lineup are Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Take That. Bocelli will perform a duet with the baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, a great friend of his.