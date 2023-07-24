Summer 2023: 10 books to take absolutely on vacation

Personal stories, home economics advice but also green issues and insights on sex: we have selected 10 non-fiction books to take absolutely on vacation. Here’s what they are.

Women’s things

Is it true that the breasts increase if you massage them daily? Can you take a bath when you have your period? To these and many other questions, which testify to the misinformation circulating on the net but not only, the gynecologist Monica Calcagni (@ginecologa. calcagni) answers in Women’s things (Sperling & Kupfer, 352 pages, €17.90), one of the books to take on holiday. From menstruation to pregnancy, from PMA to childbirth, from puberty to sexually transmitted diseases, the doctor accompanies women and men (because they too should be “on track”) to discover the female body and intimate well-being.

Organize your home, tidy up your life

Passionate about interior design and home economics, Sara Gioiraknown on social media as Sara Home Organizershares his most valuable tips for eliminating the superfluous and finding the right place for everything in Organize your home, tidy up your life (Mondadori Electa, 192 pages, €18.90). Divided into thematic chapters, the manual is accompanied by very useful tables for organizing expenses, the weekly menu and even one’s time, so as to make everything more immediate and simple.

Bad blood

Finally free. That’s how she feels now Elena DiCioccio, radio announcer, presenter and actress, after putting those three letters on paper that, still today, scare many: HIV. Di Cioccio has been HIV positive for 21 years but only today did she find the strength to tell it through the pages of Bad blood (Vallardi, 272 pages, €16.90), a sincere autobiography, sometimes crude, which undermines the taboo of a stigmatizing disease and retraces the stages of a bitter and unhappy past, marked by family pains, toxic loves and substance abuse. Just like a phoenix reborn from her ashes, Di Cioccio managed to accept her wounds and transform a sentence into an act of love for herself.

Angel of the hearth. Where is happiness at home?

Francesca Fiore e Sarah Malnerich they are mothers, entrepreneurs and founders of @Mammadimerda, the blog (which later became a community) that celebrates the idealistic failure of the perfect, flawless, invincible mother. With Angel of the hearth. Where is happiness at home? (Feltrinelli, 192 pages, €16) the bad influencers most loved by women are back in action, dismantling the stereotypes of the happy family picture. In fact, we have often been led to believe that a woman could be truly happy with a marriage, children, a good job, a life under control. But is it really so? Where is happiness to be found, really? The @Mammadimerda bring out false expectations, deceptive promises, vices and virtues of starting a family.

Once upon a time there was sex

Among the books to take on vacation there is Once upon a time there was sex (Feltrinelli Editore, 224 pages, €17). This is not only the title of the new book by stella octopusauthor of the historic blog “Memoirs of a Vagina”, but it is also the postulate on which the text in question is based: nowadays we (almost) no longer have sex. Starting from testimonies and recent studies, the writer investigates the causes, outcomes and recovery margins of the current sexual recession: from the impact of technology to that of the arrival of children, from the precariousness of relationships to personal crises. With the due dose of levity, Pulpo conducts an ironic and brilliant reflection on the new consumption and customs of eros.

Green souls

Man depends on them but nevertheless struggles to recognize their importance. Yet plants absorb polluting agents, purify the air, guarantee the right level of humidity, make us breathe better and, according to recent studies, they also help reduce noise and counteract stress. To try to understand these beings on a more intimate level, making them rediscover their power, intelligence and sensitivity, Annalisa Chemello (sui social @naki.earth) decided to write Green souls (Gribaudo, 200 pages, €16.90). It’s not just a manual on the best techniques for growing, pruning and managing plants: while containing practical advice dedicated to the care of greenery at home, the book tells how fundamental the connection with the earth and nature is for the individual. Today more than ever.

The science of cleaning

If you have not yet found a valid solution to remove limescale from sinks or you are dealing with stubborn stains that you cannot remove from your clothing or, again, you do not know if it is more ecological to wash the dishes by hand or in the dishwasher The science of cleaning (Gribaudo, 280 pages, 24 €) is the book for you. Dario Bressaniniprofessor of chemistry at the Department of science and high technology of the University of Insubria in Como, returns to the bookstore with a volume on house cleaning, trying to debunk the most common hoaxes (it is not true, for example, that vinegar and bicarbonate free clogged drains!) and providing valuable suggestions (one above all: bleach whitens and disinfects, but does not remove dirt) on how to clean the house effectively and safely.

What to do with imbeciles

Let’s start from an assumption: imbeciles are everywhere. And if we can’t avoid them (who doesn’t have a flat-earther aunt or a neighbor who splits her eardrums at improbable times?), we can at least learn to recognize and manage them, without feeling too upset in the face of such stupidity. Among the books to take on vacation there is What to do with imbeciles (so as not to remain one of them) (Mondadori, 168 pages, €18). The writer and historian of philosophy Maxime Rovere tackles this rampant phenomenon with a strong sense of irony and irrefutable reasoning, trying to make us understand how imbecility can “strike” even intelligent and unsuspecting people. The author guides us to identify the different forms of stupidity and to examine our relationships with others, giving us the right tools to become more familiar with the phenomenon and resolve the most disparate situations.

Couch gymnastics

Lack of time, rejection of the gym environment, chronic fatigue? From today you have no more excuses not to practice physical activity. Sports science teachers Luciano and Stefano Gemelloin fact, they have created, just for guys like you, Couch gymnastics (LSWR Editions, 169 pages, €9.90). An illustrated book, which collects a series of exercises that allow you to train the 654 muscles of the body and the areas of greatest interest, such as buttocks, abs, shoulders … without moving from your comfortable sofa!

Keep Calm

Silvia Pasqualini she is a psychologist and psychotherapist expert in Bioenergetic Analysis, also known for her scientific dissemination activity on her social channels @ilCorpoelaMente. Con Keep Calm (BUR, 192 pages, €15) teaches us to give a name to our fears and anxieties and to keep them at bay with targeted and ready-to-use exercises. The process by which anxiety manifests itself involves physiology, the brain and emotions: understanding what happens to us when we experience these ailments on our skin is already the first step in dealing with sweat, palpitations, bad thoughts, shortness of breath. And the author provides us with real anti-anxiety antidotes, with which we can find out which are, for us, the most effective solutions.

