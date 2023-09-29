Summer 2023, publication of heat wave bulletins ends on September 30th

The publication on the portal of the bulletins of the heat wave prediction and warning system edited by the National Competence Center, Department of Epidemiology SSR Lazio Region ends on 30 September 2023.

The bulletins, which can also be consulted through the “Heat and Health” App, were drawn up starting from 15 May, from Monday to Friday, and distributed daily to the local reference centers identified by the competent Administrations, for the modulation of prevention interventions.

The bulletins concerned 27 Italian cities (27 Italian cities: Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Messina, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona, Viterbo), allowing us to identify, on a daily basis, for each specific urban area, the weather and climate conditions at risk for the health, especially of vulnerable subjects: the elderly, the chronically ill , children, pregnant women.

The publication of bulletins will resume in May 2024.

