Summer 2023, the national system for the prevention of the health effects of heat waves is active

The summer activity of the Hot Plan is restarting, aimed at preventing the negative effects of heat on health, especially in the most fragile people.

The heat wave bulletins are prepared by the Department of Epidemiology of the Lazio Region SSR, as part of the national operating system for forecasting and preventing the effects of heat on health, coordinated by the Ministry. They are published, as every year from Monday to Friday, starting from mid-May until mid-September.

The operating system is located in 27 Italian cities and makes it possible to identify, on a daily basis, for each specific urban area, the weather and climatic conditions at risk to health, especially for vulnerable subjects: the elderly, chronically ill, children, pregnant women. The monitored cities are: Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Messina, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona, Viterbo.

From the Ministry portal it is possible to download numerous brochures and information material on heat waves, for the general population and operators in the health and social-health sector (doctors, staff of facilities for the elderly, staff who assist the elderly).

