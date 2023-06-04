Summer ally number 1: because fennel shouldn’t be missing from the table, the benefits to know

Fennel plays a fundamental role in summer nutrition, its benefits are many. Here’s why you should integrate it
Il fennel it is a versatile and tasty vegetable that is particularly excellent to include in summer cooking. Also known as “sweet dill” for its fresh and aromatic flavor, fennel offers a number of benefits that make it an ideal ingredient also for many culinary preparations. With its strong flavor, crunchy texture, and ability to enrich many culinary preparations, fennel is an excellent addition to your summer kitchen that should never be missed.
It is a vegetable that embodies several very important benefits for our body, both cooked and raw. Suitable to be taken in any season, it is in the summer that it offers very functional support for the body and to face this hot season.
The many benefits of fennel
Also included in the Mediterranean diet, fennel is a true ally to promote everyone’s well-being. Let’s find out what they are benefits of this fantastic vegetable:
- Antioxidant properties, which help protect the body from free radical damage, reduce inflammation and prevent cellular deterioration;
- Promotes digestion: contains dietary fiber which promote intestinal regularity, preventing constipation and promoting good digestion. Additionally, fennel is known to relieve bloating, cramps, and indigestion related to irritable bowel syndrome. In addition, it also promotes a sense of satiety, helping to reduce appetite and avoid overeating.
- natural diuretic, helps in increasing urine production and favoring the elimination of toxins from the body. This can be especially helpful in supporting kidney function and reducing water retention.
- Beneficial for heart health: it is rich in soluble fibers, such as pectin, which can help lower blood cholesterol levels. A high-fiber diet can help lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and keep HDL (“good”) cholesterol in a healthy range, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, it is a significant source of potassium, a mineral essential for maintaining balanced blood pressure.
- Beneficial for the respiratory system: Fennel contains essential oils, such as anethole and cineole, which have expectorant properties and can help clear the airways, reducing congestion and making breathing easier. It can also help relieve throat irritation and reduce the frequency and intensity of coughing, contributing to temporary relief.
- Stimulates the production of breast milk: this vegetable is also a great ally for all those women who are going through the period of motherhood. Fennel is considered a food that stimulates the production of breast milk. Contains phytoestrogens, a class of plant compounds that may promote the production of prolactin, the hormone responsible for milk production in women. Consuming fennel can help increase the amount of breast milk produced.