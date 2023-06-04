Summer ally number 1: because fennel shouldn’t be missing from the table, the benefits to know

Fennel plays a fundamental role in summer nutrition, its benefits are many. Here’s why you should integrate it

Il fennel it is a versatile and tasty vegetable that is particularly excellent to include in summer cooking. Also known as “sweet dill” for its fresh and aromatic flavor, fennel offers a number of benefits that make it an ideal ingredient also for many culinary preparations. With its strong flavor, crunchy texture, and ability to enrich many culinary preparations, fennel is an excellent addition to your summer kitchen that should never be missed.

It is a vegetable that embodies several very important benefits for our body, both cooked and raw. Suitable to be taken in any season, it is in the summer that it offers very functional support for the body and to face this hot season.

The many benefits of fennel

Also included in the Mediterranean diet, fennel is a true ally to promote everyone’s well-being. Let’s find out what they are benefits of this fantastic vegetable: