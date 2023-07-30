Home » Summer and food: from spicy to iced water, the myths to dispel. That’s all true and false
Health

Summer and food: from spicy to iced water, the myths to dispel. That’s all true and false

by admin
Summer and food: from spicy to iced water, the myths to dispel. That’s all true and false

False: «These seeds are mainly made up of fiber, which is precious for the body since it helps intestinal function and protects the mucous membranes from the aggression of potentially toxic molecules», explains Roberto Mele, coordinator of the Biology of Nutrition area of ​​the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. “However, if a person suffers from diverticulosis or has inflammatory diseases of the digestive system, it is not recommended to swallow any type of seed.”

July 30, 2023 | 08:26

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Health: the money to the National Service and the truth that the government hides | Milena Gabanelli

You may also like

The Bill for the Establishment of Health Assistant...

Weight Loss-Diet-Health » Enough is Enough – Desiring...

The Importance of Self-Care for Healthy Aging: Promoting...

Detect cancer earlier: These insurances offer the best...

Tomorrow’s horoscope July 31, 2023 for all signs...

The Ketogenic Diet: Effective for Weight Loss and...

The extraordinary benefits of Periodic Daily clove water

THE AIDS VIRUS TRANSFORMED AND USED TO CURE...

This is how you create more volume

Giffoni Film Festival 2023, wins ‘The most beautiful...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy