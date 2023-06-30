Summer and heat ailments: what to eat to feel fitter than ever

With the arrival of summer, there are superfoods that become essential to better face the heat and keep our body healthy.

The summer heat is pleasant at certain times of the day, but in the central ones it can lead to imbalances that can cause even unbearable disturbances until they become real illnesses. Following a balanced diet rich in fruit and vegetables helps you feel better by avoiding drops in blood pressure and sugar.

Energy foods are a real panacea for our well-being and the list of their properties is really long. Let’s find out, therefore, which are the 5 that absolutely cannot be missing in one’s diet.

What are the 5 superfoods for summer?

These 5 summer superfoods not only are they tasty and easy to find, but they are also rich in beneficial substances for our body. In fact, by eating them regularly, we will be able to keep our body healthy and fit even during the hottest season of the year.

I 5 superfood per l’estate – Tantasalute.it

In the following list we have selected i 5 summer superfoods which you can’t do without to live well this season.

Watermelon is undoubtedly the king of the summer table. Letting yourself be tempted by a fresh and sweet slice is the best way to quench your thirst and feed yourself in the best possible way. Watermelon, in fact, is a food rich in water (over 90%) and mineral salts such as potassium, magnesium and iron. In addition, it has natural antioxidant properties and contains the amino acid citrulline which helps fight fatigue and inflammation. Blueberries are a little-known superfood but with a great antioxidant power. Rich in vitamins and mineral salts, they are ideal for keeping the skin supple and counteracting the free radicals that accumulate in the summer. In addition, thanks to the presence of anthocyaninssubstances present in the peel that give blueberries their characteristic blue colour, have a protective action on the cardiovascular system. The variety of peppers we have available in the summer is vast and all of them are perfect for filling up on vitamins and antioxidants. Peppers contain a lot of vitamin C and beta-carotene, ideal for protecting the skin from aging caused by the sun. Besides, I’m also one source of fiber and help keep away the sense of hunger. Avocado is a superfood that can be enjoyed all year round but is particularly suitable for summer. This fruit rich in unsaturated fats, fiber and potassium it is perfect for protecting our cardiovascular system and counteracting the damage caused by UV rays. Plus, avocado also has anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, which make it particularly suitable for the summer season. Tomatoes are the symbolic vegetables of summer and certainly could not be missing from our list of superfoods. Rich in beneficial substances such as lycopene and vitamin C, tomatoes are excellent for strengthening the body’s defenses and protecting the skin from damage caused by the sun’s rays. Also, their high water and fiber content helps fight water retention and maintain a supple and luminous skin.