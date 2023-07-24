Summer Blues: How to Overcome Seasonal Depression and Enjoy Your Summer

Beware of Summer Depression: How to Keep the Blues Away

Summer is often associated with joy, relaxation, and a well-deserved break from our busy lives. However, for many Italians, the warm season brings little happiness. Summer depression, a real psychological malaise, tends to strike during the warmer months when one should be enjoying their time off. It may come as a surprise, but stress and depressing thoughts actually increase during the summer.

One of the main causes of summer depression is the sudden change in habits. When routines are interrupted and modified, it creates stress and insomnia. Anxious states then arise from this lack of sleep, creating a vicious circle that the heat certainly does not help to alleviate.

The holidays, which should be a time to put our problems and worries on hold, can become a tough test for anxiety. With more free time, our brains tend to ruminate, and relational problems may also surface as we spend more time with friends and relatives.

This particular form of depression, known as Summer Blues or summer depression, is characterized by decreased appetite and mood, agitation, difficulty concentrating, and stress. Scientists and psychologists studying this problem believe that the increased hours of sunshine exacerbate these symptoms by reducing the production of melatonin in our brains.

So, what can be done to combat summer depression? If the symptoms are difficult to manage, the first step is to consult a psychologist or a mental health professional. Additionally, adopting a more balanced diet and incorporating foods rich in vitamins, proteins, and minerals can help. Avoiding overly sugary or alcoholic foods is also advisable as they may provide momentary euphoria but lead to a drastic drop in energy, worsening the symptoms. Engaging in physical activity and sports is beneficial as it produces endorphins that help relax the body. Dietary supplements and proper sleep can also be helpful in managing the symptoms.

Creating a conducive environment for sleep, such as a dark, cool, and silent room, and reducing exposure to constant reminders of commitments, like cell phones, can improve overall well-being. However, if these symptoms persist, it is crucial to seek professional help to ensure that the summer months and the return to work are not ruined by depression.

While summer depression may cast a dark cloud over the season of joy, it is essential to recognize the signs and take proactive steps to eliminate this pathology of the mind. By seeking help, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and prioritizing self-care, individuals can enjoy a brighter and more fulfilling summer.

