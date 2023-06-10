Summer crafts with grandkids: try these DIY projects

Children have a lot of energy and they love creative activities. What can you do crafts with grandchildren in the summer? Try some of these projects with your grandchildren, they are sure to love spending quality time with their grandparents creating colorful summer crafts.

How to make mermaid with paper scroll

You can do some easy crafts with little kids. Mermaids are very popular with little girls. Why not try making a cute mermaid out of a toilet paper roll with your granddaughter.

Materials for the mermaid paper roll craft:

Colorful construction paper (pink, yellow and green)

toilet paper roll (or other cardboard tube)

Silver pen

Black pen

Pink mermaid hair gemstone (optional)

Scissors

Glue

Instructions for the mermaid craft with the paper roll:

Cut out a pink stripe for the mermaid’s body. Also cut out a tail shape. Draw fish scales with a silver pen.

Next, cut out a green bodice for the mermaid.

Then cut out yellow strips for the mermaid’s hair. You need 4 or more vertical strips for the strands of hair. Cut 1 horizontal strip for the head.

Now glue the mermaid’s body onto the toilet paper roll.

Glue the yellow header to the toilet paper roll.

Then glue on the mermaid green lace.

Draw the mermaid’s eyes and smile.

Glue the vertical strips of yellow construction paper onto the strands of mermaid hair. You can stick a pretty gem on her hair to give her that extra sparkle.

Finally, glue the mermaid’s tail to the back of the toilet paper roll. Complete. It’s so fun and easy to do handicrafts with children in summer.

Crafts with grandchildren in summer: simple magazine flowers

There are many craft projects with kids that you can make at home this summer. This is a great recycling project to use up those magazines and catalogs you have laying around. And it’s the perfect craft project for kids.

Accessories and materials:

Old magazines and catalogues

Green pipe cleaners

paper cutters or scissors

Perforator

Instructions for crafting:

Take the magazines and catalogs and pull out the brightest pages.

Cut the paper into strips up to 1 inch wide, depending on your preference. When cutting the strips of paper, also consider the image and any areas you want to cut out or keep. Sort the paper strips into similar colors. The color groups don’t have to be exact, just similar.

Fold the strip of paper into a loop and punch a hole in the center of the loop.

Thread a pipe cleaner into the hole. Bend a small edge into the pipe cleaner to keep the loops from slipping off as you assemble the flower.

Add as many strips of paper to make your flower as full as you want. Twist the end of the pipe cleaner into a small loop to hold the paper strips in place.

Mix and match the colors and patterns of your flowers to your heart’s content. Have fun crafting these cheerful little flowers.

Sponge sailboat crafts with kids in summer

This is a fun summer project for kids. Boys especially will love making a boat and making it float. So you can easily do handicrafts with children.

What you need:

sponges

wooden skewers

craft paper

Scissors

Wire cutter

adhesive

Do-it-yourself instructions:

Cut your sponges with scissors.

Make the sails by cutting triangles out of the construction paper. If desired, fold a small piece of construction paper in half and cut out a triangle at the fold. Glue the fold at the top of the skewer.

Insert the skewer into the sponge so it goes at least 1 inch through the other side. Then remove the skewer. Poke a hole in the top of the construction paper triangle, along the long edge, and insert the skewer through the paper. Your sail doesn’t have to be tight on the skewer, it can bend.

Put the skewer with the sail through the hole in the sponge. Adjust the sail as needed

Put the boat in the water and let the sponge soak up water before releasing it.

Making a kaleidoscope with the children

Do you love scientific toys? Why not make a kaleidoscope with your grandkids? The little ones will definitely love it!

Required accessories:

Pringles-Dose

Shimmering waste paper or aluminum foil

Hammer and Nail

Clear glue

Tissue paper, glitter and sequins

Crafting instructions: