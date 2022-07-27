Is it possible to fight the heat by controlling what is ingested? Could a certain type of diet be able to make you feel less of the heat waves that are characterizing this summer?

“We are what we eat” is now a widely used phrase but it does not seem to be given the importance it deserves. Everything that connects us with the surrounding world has a flu on our body; every existing element and especially what you ingests ha a flu on each part of the body.

That’s why we could try to understand how some foods may have benefits or not even depending on the times of the day, the seasons, or climate change.

How to counter the heat with food

Is it possible to “feel less hot” by eating specific foods? Apparently, yes. It is actually as essential as ever that the power supply is balanced e very much.

First of all it would be good to drink a lot watermore than you do in fewer periods left. In fact, sweating and therefore losing fluids, instead of the usual eight (about) glasses of water recommended per day, it would be good to drink at least ten.

Always sticking to the drinks, it would be good, in summer – and not only – to drink less alcoholic possible. True, it could attract the idea of ​​a Spritz by the sea or a nice beer, which apparently seem to quench the thirst. It is always better, if really necessary, to drink beverages as low as sweet as possible because the sugar contained in alcohol and spirits actually stimulates sweating, causing dehydration and limiting the absorption of vitamins.

It must also be said that it would be good to always eat seasonal fruit, a real cure-all because it is rich in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Also, it is great to prefer fruit rich in water such as melons and watermelons.

Still, more food and prefer in the summer to avoid suffer even more the hot and the pescethanks to the polyunsaturated fatty acids it contains and its high digestibility, the pesce it is an excellent ally for the body, especially in summer. Blue fish should be preferred because it contains more omega 3.

If it is good to eat fish, it is better avoid red meat and cured meats, again for a question of digestibility but also because it contains a lot of saturated fats. Ok instead, but always with balance, to white meats.

Not only what to eat, but also how: another tip is in fact to eat little bit ma oftenso that light snacks are made, easily digestible, which do not make people suffer from hunger but which do not burden the organism, which otherwise would suffer not only from the heat, but also because it is engaged in tiring digestions.

Also to preserve well i foods it is important: foods that have been refrigerated for too long lose many nutritional benefits, as well as being contaminated with microorganisms. Furthermore, it is good to transport food, especially in summer, always so that it does not undergo alterations due to heatso as to draw all the benefits.