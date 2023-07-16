Summer, discover fruit and vegetables that promote tanning

With the arrival of summer, Italians love to spend time in the sun, but in addition to the simple pleasure of getting a tan, many try to promote it by adding a selection of fruit and vegetables to their diet. According to a survey conducted by Coldiretti and presented at the Peasant Village of San Benedetto, on the Riviera delle Palme, 36% of Italians confessed to adopting this practice to obtain a natural tan.

For this purpose, Coldiretti has drawn up a ranking of foods that help “capture” the sun’s rays and protect the body from high temperatures and burns. This diet aims to promote a healthy and natural tan through the consumption of foods rich in Vitamin Asince this vitamin stimulates the production of melanin in the epidermis, thus protecting the skin from sunburn and giving it a characteristic dark shade.

At the top of the ranking of foods that promote tanning we find carrots, followed by spinach and radicchio, and subsequently, apricots, chicory, lettuce, melons, peppers, tomatoes, strawberries and cherries.

To obtain the maximum benefit from fruit and vegetables during the summer, it is important to consume them fresh, as they are precious sources of vitamins, mineral salts and liquids, which help keep the body efficient and counteract the damage caused by free radicals produced by exposure to the sun. In particular, vitamins A, C and E, abundant in fresh fruit and vegetables, act as “natural” antioxidants to protect the skin.

In addition to a balanced diet, it is essential to follow some common sense rules when exposed to the sun, especially at the beginning of the season. Knowing your phototype and using sunscreens suitable for your skin, avoiding exposure to the sun in the central hours of the day and wearing protective clothing, such as hats, T-shirts and glasses, are recommended practices.

In case of burns or dehydration of the skin, it is possible to resort to natural remedies such as compresses of whole white yogurt, masks based on watermelon slices or grated apple pulp applied to reddened areas. By maintaining an adequate diet and following these simple precautions, it is possible to enjoy the sun in a healthy and safe way, obtaining a wonderful tan during the summer season.

