Summer fever: what to do and how to fight it

Summer fever is not only possible but also widespread, so it is good to know how to intervene and how to fight it right away.

Fever is usually associated with cooling and therefore with a climate typically winter, but not always like this. How many times have you had a fever even in the middle of summer?

There are several problems that can determine such an ailment in the middle of the summer. It is precisely for this reason that it is important to understand how to move in such a situation. And above all, try to understand how it is possible to fight it.

Summer fever: why does it happen?

Summer fever can also be very violent, reaching peaks of over 39 degrees and therefore with consequences such as generalized malaise, disturbances, pains. In children you need to be very careful because such a high temperature is dangerous.

Summer fever, causes and remedies (tantasalute.it)

I am essentially two factors that trigger fever in summer. That is, the climate and viruses.

Fever can be related to temperature. And therefore arrive not only following a classic cooling, but also after improper exposure to the sun and heat. Especially when you are in a too hot environment, you need to take the appropriate precautions. Always cool off, have breathable clothing and do not expose yourself to the sun during the hottest hours. The essential thing is to intervene and rest, without thinking that summer fever doesn’t matter. It is also important not to take medicines immediately unless expressly prescribed by the doctor. When you take an antipyretic and the fever is below 38, you prevent the body from reacting on its own by activating the natural mechanisms. You need to drink a lot and help the body hydrate properly, otherwise everything risks getting worse. To avoid its appearance sun exposure it shouldn’t take place between 11 and 16, it’s important to drink a lot, only water and not cold, wear a hat and protect yourself from the direct sun. If you feel unwell, go away from the beach and find a sheltered and cool place; In other cases, the summer fever is due to infections typically caused by gastrointestinal forms of vomiting and diarrhea, usually from diet change, exposure, and contamination. In these cases it is important to hydrate yourself to the fullest and contact your doctor for the necessary tests and to evaluate your health conditions. In the child it is also essential to restore salts and sugars which will tend to drop suddenly. In this case, medical advice is always essential.