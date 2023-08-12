“Summer flu” spoils the vacation time for millions of Germans / The cold has a …

CGC Cramer-Gesundheits-Consulting GmbH

The nose is running, the throat is scratching, a painful cough is announced – and that in the middle of summer. As a result of the wet and cool weather in recent weeks, many people are currently suffering from what is known as “summer flu”. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), around 3.3 million people currently suffer from typical cold symptoms such as cough, runny nose and hoarseness [1]. Although almost always caused by viruses, antibiotics are still too often used to treat colds. However, these only work against bacteria, not against viruses. “In the case of acute respiratory infections, herbal medicines should preferably be used that not only improve the symptoms, but also eliminate the responsible pathogens at the same time,” says Dr. dr Erwin Häringer, doctor for general medicine and naturopathy from Munich. This includes, for example, a combination of mustard oils made from nasturtium and horseradish. The plant substances not only fight viruses [2-4]but also have an anti-inflammatory effect [5-10] and antibacterial [11-13]. Current clinical studies show that when taking the mustard oil combination, the typical symptoms of bronchitis such as coughing, mucus production and chest pain improve significantly from the third day of treatment [14] and the disease duration of an inflammation of the nasal mucosa and sinuses (rhinosinusitis) is reduced by two days [15].

According to the RKI, cold viruses (rhinoviruses) are primarily responsible for the current high number of cases of illness [1]. 200 different cold viruses alone are known, they cause up to 95% of all acute respiratory infections. The colloquial term “summer flu” for such colds that occur mainly in the warm season is therefore also misleading. Because the “real flu” (influenza) is a serious respiratory disease and differs significantly from a cold. It is caused by the H1N1 virus and causes more severe symptoms and a high fever.

Use the 3-fold effective combination of nasturtium and horseradish as the remedy of choice for colds at an early stage

Mustard oils from nasturtium and horseradish are among the best-studied medicinal plant substances. Because of their antiviral [2-4]anti-inflammatory [5-10] and antibacterial [11-13] The plant combination has proven its worth in acute, uncomplicated respiratory infections. Laboratory tests at the University of Gießen were able to prove that the combination of nasturtium and horseradish can almost completely inhibit the proliferation of the H1N1 flu virus in human lung cell cultures and can also combat other typical cold viruses [2]. The 3-fold effect – antiviral, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory – not only makes it possible to combat the pathogens and counteract any additional bacterial infections, but also improves the symptoms. In the case of acute, uncomplicated infections of the respiratory tract, one should not allow too much time to elapse and use the mustard oil combination as soon as the first symptoms appear. This can improve the typical symptoms such as coughing, sputum, headaches, obstructed nasal breathing and general fatigue and support the healing process.

Reduction in the frequency of colds by almost 50% and shortening the duration of the illness by 2 days

The effectiveness and good tolerability of mustard oils in acute and recurring respiratory infections has been scientifically proven [16-18]. A current study shows that typical symptoms of sinusitis, such as increased secretion, a blocked nose and headaches, improved by up to two days faster when taking the combination of nasturtium and horseradish (ANGOCIN® Anti-Infekt N) than in the placebo control group [15]. Another study was able to demonstrate over a period of twelve weeks that during the cold season, patients taking the herbal medicine caught colds almost 50% less often than patients who received a placebo [16].

