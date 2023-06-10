Summer Game Fest, a dive into the past that we never expected to experience in 2023

You enjoyed this Summer Game Fest? The answer will probably change depending on your gaming tastes: Final Fantasy VII fans have been celebrating the return of the gargantuan remake for several hours now, while Kojima’s fans are wondering where their long-awaited DS2 has gone. In this article, however, we will not talk strictly about video games, but about the actual event which, in addition to many new features, brings with it emotions that we have not felt for some time.

Actors and developers The thing that struck us most about this Summer Game Fest is, in fact, the organization so brazen as to remember, at least in the formula, what was a classic E3 conference. After getting off our Uber, as we walked towards the elusive Youtube Theater chosen by Geoff Keighley and his team for the event, we slowly realized that this year things were going to be very different from 2022. The The first sign that something wasn’t going as planned came from the public: varied, full of contagious joy and incredibly numerous. The exact opposite of what happened last year when the same event was broadcast in live streaming without an audience in the hall, with Geoff and his guests in front of a silent and dramatically empty audience due to the anti-Covid safety regulations. We saw the rest during the show, where between a very elegant Sam Lake and a very sweet Ed Boonwhose anger is 100% used to create new Mortal Kombats, there was also room for a Nicolas Cage in great shape. See also Iliad, new advisory board - La Stampa

San Geoff? It is while we were waiting for everything to start that we were suddenly dragged back over the years: the emotion of waiting, the background buzz from which, by pricking up your ear, you can distinguish the hopes and dreams of those present. For a moment we imagined that, having left the Youtube Theater, we would find a very bright Los Angeles Convention Center waiting for us, full of software houses, publishers and video games. At that moment, we admit it, it was very difficult to hold back the explosion of happiness that arose from the idea that San Geoff would take us back to those now ever more distant glories. Nothing more wrong, damn it. There lack of really big titles and surprising finally brought us back down to earth and in the middle of a completely different situation: Geoff Keighley is really trying his hardest and we naturally appreciate the effort but, without having the total support of the video game industry, an event like the Summer Game Fest today is reduced to an ambiguous simulacrum of a past that perhaps, more or less rightly, will never come back.

Peer-to-peer information Summer Game Fest: what a show the Mortal Kombat 1 graphic The death of E3 didn’t happen suddenly and the end of live conferences is not a choice that was taken lightly. These are tools which, when they are re-proposed, show all their inadequacy in a world where on the one hand information travels faster and faster and on the other publishers are no longer able to create games with the same fluency: we want more, but they can offer us less and less. Furthermore, but this is a problem that has existed for about twenty years now, conferences have long been calibrated to speak directly to the public, skipping the logical analysis offered to users by the smartest journalists. And to have total control of the information what could be better than a digital showcase without questions and reactions from the audience in the room, what could be better than a State of Play, a Direct or a “What Microsoft calls them” ? Journalist Aldo Grasso recently made the same considerations when speaking of politicians’ live social media, a peer-to-peer information channel without filters or contradictory that is partially replacing the already too compliant television hosts.