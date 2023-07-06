Summer holidays, important and new Cassation sentences to know that modify rules, rights and duties

What are the important and new sentences on Cassation summer holidays to know that modify rules, rights and duties? Work holidays are an inalienable right for workers that employers cannot deny to their employees because they allow the necessary psycho-physical recovery for the person who works, necessary for the correct and correct performance of their work.

If an employer or company denies a worker’s leave request, they risk penalties. The regulations in force provide, in fact, for the non-enjoyment of the legal minimum period of holidays, i.e. the 4 weeks within the term established by law or the broader term established by collective agreements, an administrative fine ranging from 120 to 720 euros is envisaged. , which goes from 480 to 1,800 euros if the violation refers to more than 5 workers or occurred in at least 3 reference periods.

The fine increases from 960 to 5,400 euros, reduced payment is not permitted, if the violation refers to more than 10 workers or occurred in at least 5 reference periods. The reported amounts increase further if in the previous 3 years the employer has already had administrative or criminal sanctions for the same offences.

One of the recent sentences of the Court of Cassation establishes that the employer cannot impose the period of summer holidays on the worker to use, without having agreed and communicated the decision.

The Cassation therefore confirmed the illegitimacy of the conduct of companies, businesses and employers who unilaterally decide to place workers on holiday. The arrangements for placing the worker on vacation and communicating him must, in fact, always be such as to allow him to take advantage of the rest period taking into account his interests as well as company needs.

Another recent ruling by Court of Cassation established that the forced holidays decided by the employer for employees on layoffs must be returned to the workers.

In fact, summer holidays must always be organized and communicated in such a way as to allow employees to rest from the fatigue of work commitments and not before or during layoffs, so when an employer does not comply with these rules, he must return the worker forced holidays and allow him to use them when he deems it best, but always compatibly with the working needs of the company.

Another sentence of the Court of Cassation establishes, however, when and which are the cases in which the indemnity in lieu of holidays must be recognised. According to the provisions of the Supreme Court, in fact, even if the manager of the public administration has a limited power to autonomously organize the use of the holiday period, once the employment relationship has ended, he has the obligation to recognize the indemnity in lieu of holidays when the employer administration does not demonstrate that it has invited the employee to take the due holidays and that it has provided arrangements such as to allow the effective enjoyment of the same.

For the Cassation, the indemnity in lieu of unused holidays has a retributive nature, because it represents the payment of the value of services not due and not repayable in a specific form.

The only case in which the employee’s holiday allowance cannot be recognized is that in which the administration for which he works and the employer provide, in court, proof of having offered time and related organization for the enjoyment of holidays but the worker did not use it.

A specific sentence of the Court of Cassation then provides for the crime for certain categories of workers if during the period of summer holidays they hold objects specific to the work of employmentwith particular reference to the police forces.

According to what was explained by the Cassation, in fact, the crime of illicit possession of objects is triggered, especially for employees of the Police Forces, Guardia di Finanza and the like if during the period of enjoyment of the holidays, without being engaged in any service, they have a flashing light as those used by the police by placing it on the roof of their car, and this represents an improper use of the device even if by a legitimate subject.

