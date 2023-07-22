Summer Holidays Put Strain on Italian Hospitals as Doctors Work Overtime to Cover Staff Shortages

Italian Doctors Struggle to Cover Staff Shortages During Summer Holidays

During the summer months, doctors in Italian hospitals are forced to work extra hours to compensate for staff shortages caused by vacations. A survey conducted by the Federation of hospital internists (Fadoi) reveals that nearly half of the doctors have to work more to provide continuous patient care. Around 56.8% of doctors miss their weekly rest periods, and many cover night shifts to ensure round-the-clock coverage.

The survey, conducted in 206 internal medicine hospital operating units across Italy, paints a bleak picture of the country’s healthcare system during the summer period. The staffing shortages triggered by vacations become even more challenging, affecting a significant number of departments in various medical specialties.

Fadoi emphasizes that hospitals remain operational during the summer because of the sacrifices made by doctors to cover the chronic shortage of personnel. From June to September, 44.7% of doctors are obliged to take on extra activities to cover night shifts, while 28% are also responsible for emergency room duties. Some doctors work between 12 and 60 additional hours per week, and in 10.5% of cases, the number of hours spent in emergency rooms exceeds 90.

This situation negatively impacts internal medicine departments, which already suffer from a shortage of healthcare professionals relative to the complexity of the patients they treat. Instead of being present in the wards, personnel are loaned to emergency rooms, further exacerbating the shortage of staff in internal medicine departments, as stated by Dario Manfellotto, the president of the Fadoi Foundation.

The president of Fadoi, Francesco Dentali, underlines that the summer rest period intensifies the staffing shortages in internal medicine departments. These departments are wrongly classified as “low intensity of care,” which fails to reflect the complex nature of the patients they treat. These departments alone admit around a fifth of all patients, requiring adequate technologies, doctors, and nurses per bed. However, the shortage becomes explosive during the summer when staff members also take their well-deserved vacations.

The Fadoi survey reveals that over 91% of doctors take advantage of the 15 days of vacation guaranteed by the national employment contract during the summer months. This leads to a reduction in department personnel ranging from 21% to 50% in the majority of cases.

For the doctors who remain, the workload increases in 42.7% of cases, affecting the quality of care provided. Around 51% of hospitals experience a significant impact on citizen assistance, 15.5% experience a high impact, 21.2% experience a minor impact, and only 6.3% are unaffected.

The impact of vacations is especially felt in hospital outpatient clinics, where activity is reduced in 52.7% of cases. In 15.1% of hospitals, outpatient clinics close entirely. Overall, the quality of healthcare is compromised in 56% of cases, highlighting the challenges faced by healthcare providers during the summer period.

The survey conducted by Fadoi sheds light on the struggles faced by doctors and hospitals in providing uninterrupted healthcare during the summer holidays. Urgent measures are required to address the chronic shortage of personnel, particularly during this critical time of the year.