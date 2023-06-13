Summer is coming, the open-air gym reopens in the Parco Alto Milanese





Having reached its twenty-first year, Saturday 17 June at 10.30 at the Baitina del Alto Milanese Parkwill be inaugurated “An open-air gym 2023”, summer initiative that will enliven the days of the green area between the municipalities of Busto Arsizio, Castellanza and Legnano.

The project, promoted and financed by Altomilanese Park Consortium and managed by the “Stare Bene Insieme Aps” association, will see the organization of gentle gymnastics activities from Tuesday 20 June at 9.30 and will continue until 22 September. The activities are open to everyone, to people of any age and level of motor ability and are completely free. During the event to present the activities, the book “Open Air” will be available on the twenty-year experience of this activity which has proved to be truly special and effective over time.

With the project “An open-air gym” the goal is to involve different groups of citizens in creating moments of socialising, leisure and social cohesion above all in the summer time, when services and references fail. The activity consists in doing gymnastics in groups and approaching movement education, creating the conditions for relationships and social relationships to develop between the different people, with the facilitation of the instructors and the harmony of the context in nature which makes one open and connected to our senses.

The project “An open-air gym” is the consequence of a beautiful intuition that combines well-being and quality of life at the same time, the natural environment as an aggregative and cultural resource, support and listening to the different sections of the population. During the summer, additional supplementary activities will be presented, such as a yoga course, an introduction to Thai Chi and a walk along the paths of the Alto Milanese park.