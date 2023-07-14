Summer: organic, non-allergenic and sustainable, here’s how to choose sunscreens – Lifestyles

Even in summer it is important to make choices that take into account the environmental impact of the chosen product. This is the case of organic cosmetics for which the first recognition in Italy dates back to over 15 years ago and guarantees good practices, such as the use of non-allergenic and non-irritating vegetable raw materials. It is explained by theItalian Association of Organic Agriculturewhich has drawn up a handbook to help consumers make an informed choice when buying sunscreens.

“Respect for the environment must be at the heart of all choices, not only political ones, but also those we make every day as citizens”, says Giuseppe Romano, president of Aiab, recalling that “from this point of view, organic food products are a guarantee, because they are governed by a European Regulation enforced with great care”.

So here is the decalogue based on the combination of well-being and respect for the environment:

1. Make sure the product has a recognized certification that guarantees its organic and ecological nature.

2. Check the ingredients. Look for products containing organic agricultural raw materials.

3. Choose products that do not contain genetically modified organisms.

4. Choose cruelty-free products. Opt for cosmetics that are not tested on animals.

5. Think about sustainability. Give preference to products with ecological packaging and which reduce the environmental impact in production.

6. Avoid products that contain parabens, silicones, petrolatum, synthetic preservatives and other potentially harmful substances.

7. Support local businesses. Whenever possible, choose products made by Italian companies.

8. Look for products that respect biodiversity, using ingredients from sustainable sources and not contributing to deforestation.

9. Educate and research companies and products. Don’t blindly trust marketing and seek opinions from other consumers.

10. Recycle. Choose products with recyclable packaging and do your best to recycle it once the product is finished.

