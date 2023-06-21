Home » Summer sayings for WhatsApp and Insta: Cool summer greetings
Summer sayings for WhatsApp and Insta: Cool summer greetings

Summer sayings for WhatsApp and Insta: Cool summer greetings

The official start of most people’s favorite season is just around the corner and if you want to make your joy public and infect everyone, you can use funny summer sayings and pictures. Whether as a status on WhatsApp, as a story on Insta or in a private message – our summer sayings are guaranteed to put you in a good mood or even make one or the other laugh. Let’s welcome this wonderful season together and wish us a nice summer time!

Hello summer sayings and pictures to send or download

Welcome the favorite season with themed pictures and sayings and get ready for a wonderful summer time. By using our themes for your WhatsApp status or Instagram story, you can also spread the mood to all your friends and family. Or how about using them as a background for a reel? Our summer sayings are completely free and can be forwarded directly or downloaded and printed out.

Free summer sayings for WhatsApp or Insta

Has summer come but somehow it doesn’t feel like it because of the weather? For this case, too, we have provided suitable summer sayings. But don’t let that get you down, there will still be plenty of warm days to enjoy with your friends over an ice cream or on the beach.

Summer sayings in a nutshell

Summer, Sun, Beach and Sea Sayings

Cool summer sayings in English: A smile, a kiss, a sip of wine – summertime

The beach called and asked where we were staying

Dear summer weather, stay a little longer this time!

Free Welcome Summertime saying – sand under your feet, sun on your face, salt on your skin

Love during the summer time – enjoying the sun together

Summer nights in June are romantic

I want sun, a double dose of sea and extra sand

Summer time has finally come

Where is the summer – Sayings for bad weather

Summer Sayings for Status – Happiness comes in waves

