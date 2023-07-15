Summer, sun, sunburn – make sure you protect your skin now

BG ETEM – trade association for energy, textiles and electrical media products

3 Audios

230714_BmE_UVSchutz.mp3

MP3 – 2,1 MB – 02:15Download

Your browser does not support the audio element.

230714_OTP_UVSchutz.mp3

MP3 – 3,1 MB – 03:25Download

Your browser does not support the audio element.

230714_Survey_UVProtection.mp3

MP3 – 506 kB – 00:32Download

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A document

230714_Manuscripts_UVProtection.pdf

PDF – 210 kB

Cologne (ots)

Suggestion for moderation: Grilling, chilling, killing a cool drink and enjoying the sun: For many, this is the perfect summer day. However, UV radiation is often very high, which can lead to permanent skin damage and even skin cancer if left unprotected. In addition, the heat puts a strain on the internal organs, which means that most people’s concentration quickly goes down the drain, which can be very dangerous privately – for example on the road – and of course especially at work. My colleague Oliver Heinze will tell you what is important now.

Narrator: First of all, you should always drink enough. Then creaming with a sunscreen with a sun protection factor of at least 30 should be part of the standard program. And keep an eye on the UV radiation.

Original sound 1 (Gabriele Franke, 19 seconds): “Use the UV index from the weather report and the Internet. The forecast then tells you when the UV radiation will be particularly high. At the time the sun is at its highest and when there are signs for physical ailments, then avoid the sun altogether. Enjoy the sun, but at the right time when the UV component is low.”

Spokesperson: So Gabriele Franke from the Energy Textile Electro Media Products Employer’s Liability Insurance Association, BG ETEM for short.

Original sound 2 (Gabriele Franke, 13 sec.): “Shadow is good, but it doesn’t always provide complete protection, because we can also be exposed to UV radiation there. Light clothing that covers the whole body if possible offers good protection, plus hat and sunglasses.”

Speaker: It is particularly important to have the courage to wear a hat, even if it is not necessarily one of our favorite summer accessories.

Original sound 3 (Gabriele Franke, 16 seconds): “Most skin cancers in connection with the sun are found in the head area. So the headgear should also cover the face and ears. Baseball caps have not proven themselves there because the ears and the neck are not are properly protected. A bucket hat is even better, which, by the way, is just becoming fashionable again among young people.”

Narrator: When it comes to working in the sun, the UV protection expert advocates leaving vanity aside and, if possible…

Original sound 4 (Gabriele, 12 seconds): “… to be brave and try out caps with neck protection together and see in the evening: How do I feel about it? Did that help against the heat? There’s also cooling, by the way -Caps with active cooling function to try.”

Speaker: In any case, the team and the boss should discuss how to create shadows and whether you can take turns on particularly exposed tasks. Perhaps the working hours can also be shifted from the particularly UV radiation-intensive times to the morning or evening. The employer must keep the risks as low as possible. However, everyone has to help.

Original sound 5 (Gabriele Franke, 23 sec.): “This means, for example, that the parasol is set up, that UV protection is used and protective clothing is worn. In the case of highly exposed outdoor activities, the employer must also provide you with occupational health care offer. You should definitely accept this offer. If he does not make the offer of his own accord, but you have problems working in the sun, you should ask him about the offer of preventive care.”

Moderation suggestion: What you should definitely take advantage of are the offers of the health insurance companies for early skin cancer detection. Detected early, skin cancer is often easily treatable. You can find even more information on the subject of “sun protection” at www.bgetem.de.

Original content from: BG ETEM – trade association for energy, textiles and electrical media products, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

