Summer, the handbook for choosing sunscreens and organic cosmetics to respect the environment

Even when buying a cosmetic product, as can happen in this period when looking for sunscreens, it is possible to make conscious choices that take into account the environmental impact of the chosen product. This is the case, for example, of organic cosmetics for which the first recognition in Italy was created over 15 years ago and guarantees compliance with a specification and the use of good practices, such as the use of non-allergenic plant raw materials and irritants and the use of agricultural and livestock products from organic farming.

AIAB, whose quality mark is a guarantee for consumers, wanted to draw up a handbook to help those interested in choosing an organic cosmetic with low environmental impact:

1. Check certifications: Make sure the product has a recognized certification that guarantees its organic and ecological nature.

2. Check the ingredients: Look for products preferably containing organic agricultural raw materials.

3. Avoid GMOs: Choose products that do not contain genetically modified organisms.

4. Choose cruelty-free products: Opt for cosmetics that are not tested on animals.

5. Think about sustainability: Give preference to products with ecological packaging and which reduce the environmental impact in production.

6. Avoid Harmful Substances: Avoid products that contain parabens, silicones, petrolatum, synthetic preservatives, and other potentially harmful substances.

7. Support local businesses: Whenever possible, choose products made by Italian firms.

8. Respect for biodiversity: Look for products that respect biodiversity, using ingredients from sustainable sources and not contributing to deforestation.

9. Inform yourself: Research companies and products. Don’t blindly trust marketing claims and look for reviews and opinions from other consumers.

10.

Recycle: Choose products with recyclable packaging and do your best to recycle packaging once the product is finished.

“By now we know – says Giuseppe Romano, president of AIAB (Italian Association of Organic Agriculture) – that the theme of respect for the environment must be at the center of all choices, not only political ones, but also those we make every day as citizens”.

“In the same way – adds Romano – we know how organic food products are from this point of view an absolute guarantee, because they are governed by a European Regulation which is enforced with great care”.

“With this handbook, therefore – concludes Romano – we want to help those who think of sustainability and the environment also by choosing a cosmetic product, not only in this period but throughout the year, in a sector in which it can sometimes be more difficult to move towards a conscious and ecological choice”.

