Summer tiredness and exhaustion | Mediterranews

The heat can help feeling of fatigue e weakness. Among the causes is excessive sweating, the lowering of blood pressure or taking certain medicines. Also, tiredness can depend on difficulty sleeping a sufficient number of hours.

Summer tiredness and exhaustion, valuable advice

It should be emphasized that to deal with this disorder it is always necessary to consult a doctor. This article does not represent an alternative to medical and pharmacological prescriptions.

The summer tiredness it can be counteracted by keeping hydrated and drinking at least a liter and a half of water a day. The other recommended drinks are the landespecially green, and the herbal teas.

Also, it is essential to eat digestible dishes and nutrients. Some preparations, such as fries, can slow down digestion and cause drowsiness and discomfort. Instead, the cooking methods to be preferred are those baked in foil, steamed or in a pressure cooker. During the hottest days you can consume salads of legumes and whole grains which provide fibre, protein and minerals. The table should never lack vegetables and fresh fruit, a source of antioxidants and vitamins.

Exhaustion can also depend on one vitamin B deficiency. The foods that contain them are the meats, i legumes, the dried fruitIn the pesce and in egg.

Night rest should never be neglected. To sleep during the summer it is good to keep the bedroom as cool as possible. If you don’t have cooling systems, it’s a good idea to keep the blinds down until sunset and open the windows in the coolest hours.

Against sluggishness, a good remedy is l‘physical activity always to be carried out after a medical examination. Moving allows you to improve your mood and develop a pleasant feeling of well-being. Furthermore, sport helps to regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels but also to strengthen the muscles.