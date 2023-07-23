Home » Summit with 20 countries in Rome on migrants: this is how Meloni tries to extend the agreement with Tunis. The NGO counter-summit: ‘No agreements, shame’
Health

Summit with 20 countries in Rome on migrants: this is how Meloni tries to extend the agreement with Tunis. The NGO counter-summit: ‘No agreements, shame’

by admin

Il vertex at the Farnesinawhich for the Prime Minister is a “great Italian hit”il counter-summit organized by ong a few kilometers away to say “no to agreements shame”. Sunday Rome hosts the meeting of the heads of state and government for the International conference on development and migration promoted by the premier Giorgia Meloni. “We will have over 20 Mediterranean, Arab, European and African countries, 16 heads of state and government, ten international organisations”, said the prime minister to Tg1 arguing that the conference will be useful for “understanding how to help the countries from which migrants leave, understand how to stop the trafficking in human beings and traffickers”. An attempt to extend the agreements with the Tunisiabased on the economic and financial aid to the North African country to prevent it from letting migrants in transit leave without conditionality on human rights, denounce international organizations.

A few kilometers away from the Farnesina, allo Spin Time Labswill be staged insteadAfrican counter summit to give voice to activists and refugees from various African countries. With the goal, they explain Refugees in Libya e Mediterranea saving humanswho organized the initiative, to “oppose the government narrative on the Mediterranean and Africa, based on the systematic concealment of the violation of human rights operated by regimes in power in these countries, the direct testimonies of people who were born there and were forced to flee due to the unsustainable living conditions”.

The world of NGOs is in fibrillation after the EU-Tunisia agreement that it has set aside 105 million euros to the country of Kais Saied for the fight against irregular immigration. The “Chords of Shame”defines them as Mediterranea, who explains: “It is the perfect example of how theEuropean Union conceive its relations with African countries: economic, political and military support a Authoritarian governments who systematically violate human rights in exchange for measures of externalization of borderswhich increasingly pose barriers to people on the move, and free access to natural resources to be exploited in a context of neocolonial relations”.

See also  In Egypt, Mubarak falls, and we delude ourselves that the Internet can eliminate dictatorships

According to the associations meeting in the Asylum and Immigration Table, the agreement does not pose “any concrete conditionality on respect for fundamental human rights, when the framework in which we operate recently saw President Saied dissolve Parliament, unleash a real foreigner hunt against sub-Saharan migrants and, finally, illegally deported to the borders with the Libya and with theAlgeria hundreds of people in transit to Europe, causing the deaths of many of them, including women and children, and violating international law which Memorandum recalls”.

You may also like

Do Happiness Strategies Really Work? New Study Questions...

Youth hostel: Inexpensive accommodation in top northern German...

The pact on migrants in the sign of...

The Sunshine Vitamin: Exploring the Benefits of Vitamin...

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, heavy hailstorms also...

Here comes the sting on mortgages: how much...

Protecting the Role of Family Doctors: A Plea...

The Impact of Adequate Nutrient Consumption on Emotional...

Ukraine – Russia war, today’s news: Russian millionaire...

The Lingering Impact of Long Covid on Cognitive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy