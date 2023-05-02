Summonte (AV), all against the mayor who wants to adopt the bear JJ4

The words of the mayor of
Summonteprovince of Avellino, which he would like to adopt
the bear Jj4: the animal that has ended up at the center of media attention these days after the aggression it caused the death of the runner Andrea Papi on the little train. The president of the autonomous province of Trento Fugatti has already signed a new culling orderbut in these hours the appeal of
Pasquale Judithmayor of the Campania municipality, who is against the culling and says he is willing to take care of the bear in his area: “I don’t think it is right to suppress – he explained to
“White Zone” -. Living together and sharing is what we have to do, we are inclined to welcome a part of those bears and I believe that in our area there is the natural habitat to welcome them”.
“I am very sympathetic to the story that has affected the
Trentino – explained Giuditta -. The danger, however, belongs to the context of the mountain”. However, I am not of the same opinion
the citizens of the municipality: “They could attack human beings – explain some residents -, creating a problem for those who don’t know how to deal with such a situation”.
Judith’s idea would be to introduce bears ne
l Partenio Regional Parkbut this initiative leaves more than one perplexity: “It’s not a staged park, the bears could easily reach the inhabited centers – he explains
Francesco Iovino, president of the Park -, is a territory that extends for four provinces and 22 municipalities. It is a highly man-made park and the impact with man could be continuous”.