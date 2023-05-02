Summonte (AV), all against the mayor who wants to adopt the bear JJ4

The words of the mayor of

Summonteprovince of Avellino, which he would like to adopt

the bear Jj4: the animal that has ended up at the center of media attention these days after the aggression it caused the death of the runner Andrea Papi on the little train. The president of the autonomous province of Trento Fugatti has already signed a new culling orderbut in these hours the appeal of

Pasquale Judithmayor of the Campania municipality, who is against the culling and says he is willing to take care of the bear in his area: “I don’t think it is right to suppress – he explained to

“White Zone” -. Living together and sharing is what we have to do, we are inclined to welcome a part of those bears and I believe that in our area there is the natural habitat to welcome them”.