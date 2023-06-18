Sun and drought perennials for your summer garden

Summer is the most popular season for many of us. But as summer temperatures soar, heat can become a challenge for both humans and most plants. And every gardener wants a thriving and fresh-looking garden in the summer. Fortunately, there are drought tolerant perennials that you can plant in full sun and with minimal maintenance. In this article we will show you which perennials are suitable for sun and drought.

Perennials for sun and drought: Blanket flower

The cockade flower (Gaillardia) loves full sun and well-drained soil. It is a hardy plant that blooms with bright flowers throughout summer and well into fall. As well as being a beautiful addition to the garden, the plant attracts pollinators making it a very useful outdoor flower. It is extremely easy to care for and because it is a perennial, it will come back year after year and you can enjoy the lasting flowers for a long time.

Sedum is drought tolerant

Stonecrop (Sedum) is a drought tolerant perennial that is incredibly easy to care for. There are hundreds of sedum cultivars, and almost every one is a hardy, drought-tolerant flowering plant. Most strains are actually bred for their flowers, but there are a few, such as B. ‘Frosty Morn’, which have beautiful, variegated foliage. This delightful ground cover comes in a variety of colors from yellow to red, with glossy leaves and flowers. Plant sedum in a full sun spot. You can grow the flower as a drought tolerant border plant, in paths or rock gardens. The flowers have the added benefit of attracting butterflies and bees to your garden! No matter what variety you plant, the fleshy, succulent leaves help sedum retain water through dry spells.

Yarrow loves well-drained soil

The yarrow (Achillea millefolium) is one of the perennials for sun and drought. The plant takes heat and drought like a champ, plus it’s resistant to deer, rabbits, and most other pests. Yarrow comes in different varieties with yellow, orange, red, pink or white flowers and if you choose to plant the perennial in the garden you will enjoy colorful blooms. Secure a well-drained soil.

Perennials for a dry, sunny location: lavender

Who doesn’t love lavender (Lavandula)? Lavender looks beautiful, smells wonderful and is robust. Native to the Mediterranean region, this beautiful perennial is drought tolerant and loves full sun. It produces beautiful purple flowers that not only add an exotic look to your garden but also attract pollinators like butterflies and bees. You can plant lavender in the garden or in containers. You can pick some flowers to dry them and bring the lovely scent into the house. The plant is very effective against pests. Hang some dried lavender in your closet and you won’t have to worry about moths eating your clothes anymore.

Russian sage is hardy and useful

Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia) is one of the hardiest drought-tolerant perennials. The plant can grow in dry to medium-heavy soil. It has fragrant foliage and purple flowers and is not only heat and drought tolerant but also avoided by deer, rabbits and most other pests. It is a useful plant. You can make a medicinal tea from the leaves that helps with stomach pain and indigestion. Russian sage tea can also help with fever.

Coneflower for gardens in full sun

Would you like beautiful, flowering perennials for sunny locations? The purple coneflower (Echinacea) is a popular flower. It blooms in glorious colors for most of summer and makes a wonderful drought tolerant perennial for your garden. Plant the flower in full sun outdoors or even in pots on the balcony. The flowers attract numerous butterflies. Coneflower flowers can be used in bouquets.

Daylilies are perennials for sunny locations

Daylilies (Hemerocallis) are very famous worldwide. They are among the perennials that tolerate sun and drought. Do you know that there are over 80,000 different varieties! The plants love full sun and are drought-resistant perennials. Not only do they produce beautiful flowers, but they are also very easy to care for.

Easy-care perennials for sunny gardens: tick seeds

Tick ​​seed (Coreopsis) is known for its bright flowers. A low maintenance plant that is also drought tolerant and loves full sun. The flower attracts butterflies, bees and birds to your garden. Plant your Coreopsis in locations where it gets at least 6 hours of sunshine a day for best flowering. The plant is perfect for your beds, borders and rock gardens.

Wollziest for hot and dry conditions

Woolly Ziest (Stachys byzantina) has soft, velvety foliage that is light green and silver in color. The plant is native to the Middle East and loves hot and dry conditions. Therefore, it is the perfect perennial for a drought tolerant garden! It can be planted as ground cover for sunny areas. With its silvery hue, the plant goes well with almost any plant in the garden. The perennial can spread quickly in nutrient-rich soil, but it’s easy to uproot any plants you don’t want. Ensure well-drained soil for the flower.