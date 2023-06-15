Sun: protect the skin properly from UV radiation | > – Guide

Status: 06/13/2023 09:45 a.m Any exposure to the sun increases the risk of skin cancer. With the right protection against UV radiation, you can enjoy the summer carefree. When it comes to sunscreen, it is advisable to pay attention to the type of UV filter.

Crisp brown skin is still considered beautiful and healthy. The sun not only tans, but can also damage the skin and in the worst case cause skin cancer. According to the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS), the number of new skin cancer cases in Germany doubles every 10 to 15 years. Only the right combination of sunlight and sun protection ensures relaxed sunbathing.

Pay attention to the UV index

The danger lies in the ultraviolet radiation of sunlight (UV-A, UV-B, UV-C). UV rays are invisible, but in the long term and in high concentrations they damage the skin and eyes. The intensity of the radiation is rated using the UV Index, an open-ended scale starting at 1. It depends on many factors such as season, time of day, cloudiness, location and altitude of the place. The skin should be protected as early as stage 3.

In Germany, values ​​around 8 are usually reached in summer, and up to 11 in the mountains. Water, light-colored sand and snow increase the radiation. A cloudy sky reduces them only slightly and can even increase them under certain conditions. In summer, the BfS publishes one every day regional forecast for the UV index.

Self-protection depends on skin type

Light-skinned people are more sensitive to UV radiation than dark-skinned people. Science distinguishes between six skin types from very fair with reddish/blonde hair to black with black hair. Most Central Europeans belong to type 2 or 3. In the case of intensive UV radiation, their skin has its own protection for only 20 to 30 minutes, after which it becomes damaged. The skin of small children is the most sensitive. It should always be well protected from the sun.

This protects the skin from the sun’s rays

Sun protection starts with avoiding radiation: Especially in the midday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the sun shines particularly intensely, you should stay in the shade or in buildings if possible.

Cover your skin with clothing in the sun: the denser the fabric is woven, the better it protects against solar radiation. Textiles made from synthetic fibers such as polyester are therefore more suitable, even if they are not as airy as clothing made from natural fibers in the summer heat. The color also plays a role: dark fabric blocks a large part of the radiation, unlike light-colored clothing, which in turn does not heat up as much. Dry clothes help better than wet ones. Under thin fabrics, the skin should also be creamed. A wide-brimmed hat protects the head, face, ears and neck.

UV radiation also penetrates car windows, especially the side windows. Therefore, when driving longer distances, attach sun protection to the glass or protect your arms with sunscreen.

Apply sunscreen properly

If you don’t want to do without sunbathing, you should rub yourself generously with sunscreen or sungel. In summer, experts recommend sun protection factors (SPF) of 30 to 50. The skin is theoretically protected by this factor for longer. With a self-protection time of 10 minutes and SPF 30, that is 30 x 10 minutes = 300 minutes. Experts recommend spending only about 60 percent of this time in the blazing sun, because sweat and rubbing against the sand or towel reduce protection. That would be 180 minutes.

The sunscreen must also be applied plentifully, evenly and in a timely manner: about 30 milliliters or six teaspoons for the entire body of an average-sized person, 30 minutes before the start of the sun’s rays. Children should be sunscreened with products with a very high sun protection factor.

Apply cream again after bathing

Many sunscreens are considered waterproof – for example when bathing. However, if you dry yourself afterwards, you will partially rub off part of the protective layer that has been applied. Therefore apply cream again after drying. Caution: This does not extend the protected time, only maintain it. Applying SPF 20 twice does not result in SPF 40.

Chemical UV filters: Bad for the body and the environment?





Sunscreens with chemical UV filters are suspected of having hormonal effects, such as the ingredients octocrylene and ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate. The quantities contained in the creams are below the legally specified limit values. However, since they are also contained in other products, such as cosmetics or clothing, many experts recommend avoiding sunscreens with these ingredients if possible. This applies in particular to children and pregnant women. In addition, the chemical UV filters are bad for the environment: residues get into the water when bathing and can damage the hormonal system of creatures such as snails and fish.

Sun creams with mineral UV filters

Alternatively, you can use sunscreen with a mineral UV filter, such as titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. They are not hormonally effective. In certified natural cosmetics, only these UV filters are allowed. You should also make sure that no tiny nanoparticles are included. They are listed in the list of ingredients under the addition “Nano”. If it says “Titanium Dioxide nano”, the cream should not be applied to the lips or used as a spray, according to the consumer advice center. Because if swallowed, the nanoparticles could possibly have a harmful effect.

How long does sunscreen keep?

Sunscreen usually has a sell-by date printed on the bottle or tube. Once this has been achieved, the sun protection slowly decreases. Like all cosmetic products, sunscreen can spoil and cause skin irritation. Therefore, check the contents of opened bottles for smell, consistency and color before use. Sunscreen with the chemical UV filter octocrylene after one year at the latest exchange, since octocrylene can convert into the substance benzophenone, which is suspected of causing cancer.

