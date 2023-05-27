sun protection, energy and health

Summer is a season where we enjoy the sun, spend more time outdoors and engage in physical activities. These changes can affect our bodies and require extra support to keep us healthy and fit. Supplements can be a useful tool to provide our body with the nutrients it needs during the summer, but which ones are the best? In this article, we’ll explore a variety of supplements that can contribute to summer wellness and help you make the most of this season.

Figure 1 – Which supplements to take for summer wellness?

What are Supplements?

Supplements are food products that contain nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, or other ingredients, that are taken to supplement the diet and provide health benefits. They come in several forms, including tablets, capsules, powders, liquids, or even in energy bar form. Supplements are designed to provide additional nutrients that may be lacking in your diet or to support specific nutritional needs. But what are the best summer supplements?

Sunscreen supplements

1. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can help protect your skin from damage caused by the sun’s UV rays. Taking vitamin C supplements can promote collagen production, improve skin elasticity and help protect it from free radicals.

2. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is another antioxidant that can help protect your skin from sun damage. It has moisturizing properties and can help keep your skin soft and hydrated during the summer.

Supplements for energy and vitality

1. Vitamin B complex

B vitamins, such as vitamin B12 and vitamin B6, play an essential role in the production of energy in our body. Taking a B-vitamin supplement can support energy metabolism and help keep energy levels up during the summer.

2. Coenzyme Q10

Coenzyme Q10 is involved in energy production in cells. Taking a coenzyme Q10 supplement can promote vitality and physical resistance during the summer, when we often engage in outdoor and sporting activities.

Digestive health supplements

1. Probiotics

During the summer, with dietary changes and the intake of different foods, the digestive system can be challenged. Probiotic supplements can support the balance of intestinal flora, improve digestion and reduce gastrointestinal discomfort such as bloating and diarrhea.

2. Fibre

A fiber supplement can help maintain regular intestinal transit and prevent constipation, common during travel or changes in summer routine. Taking a fiber supplement can help keep your digestive system functioning properly.

Supplements for bone and joint health

1. Calcium and Vitamin D

During the summer, with increased physical activity and sun exposure, it’s important to take care of your bones and joints. Calcium and vitamin D supplements can promote bone health and prevent problems like osteoporosis.

2. Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids, such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), have anti-inflammatory properties and can contribute to joint health. Taking an omega-3 supplement can promote joint mobility and reduce inflammation.

Conclusion

Supplements can be a valuable resource to support our well-being during the summer. From sun protection to vitality and digestive health, there are specific supplements to meet your needs this season. However, it is important to note that supplements are not a substitute for a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Before taking any supplement, it is always advisable to consult a health professional to assess your individual needs. Choose high-quality supplements from trusted sources and follow recommended doses to reap the maximum benefits for your health.

Sources