Sun protection for children: Lidl cream was the test winner

“14 products offer reliable protection against UV radiation and do not contain any critical ingredients,” said the experts in many cases with satisfaction. Four remedies, on the other hand, did not meet the advertised UV protection, so they failed completely. According to the VKI, it is particularly annoying: “Three of the affected products are certified and very expensive natural cosmetics.”

Test winner: Sunscreen from Lidl

The third cheapest product in the test, Lidl’s “Cien Sun Kids” sunscreen, was the only product to achieve an overall rating of “very good”. Nine other products achieved a good test result. Two remedies were rated as average, two others as less than satisfactory.

Deceptive: “Waterproof”

The consumer advocates warned that the claim “waterproof” or “water-resistant” found on all tested products should not lead to false security. Sunscreens can be advertised as waterproof if they still offer half of the originally measured protection after bathing twice for 20 minutes. Children in particular should therefore be creamed several times a day because of their sensitive skin.

