Sun protection for children’s skin | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

That is why special attention and care is required to ensure that the skin survives the warm season unscathed. As an adult, you have a choice: you can go out in the sun, but you don’t have to. It’s different with children. When summer comes, they are drawn outside. Here they can have their little adventures, splash or romp in the water and enjoy the day so wonderfully. But did you protect your child well? Are you sure you have done everything necessary to prevent sunburn and other damage that leads to skin cancer?

With infants it is still easy. The parents are always in control. The pram is in the shade and the little darling doesn't even come into the danger zone.

When the crawling age begins, it is particularly important to pay attention to the right clothing. Certain textiles have a UV protection factor (UPF) that should not be below 30. Especially when bathing, the shoulders should be protected by a T-shirt or special swimwear. The headgear should ideally be chosen so that the ears, forehead and neck are well protected. Pants should be loosely cut and as long as possible. When it comes to shoes, make sure that they completely cover the foot. For sensitive children, the t-shirt should be long-sleeved and the pants should fully cover the legs. Protecting the eyes with suitable UV sunglasses is very important. This protects the conjunctiva and cornea well. It is recommended that your child be fully sunscreened half an hour before sun exposure and then clothed. If the textile protection is sufficient, you only need to reapply the cream to your hands and face from time to time, because depending on your offspring’s activity, the sunscreen will be rubbed off mechanically. After bathing, showering if necessary and drying off, most of the waterproof sunscreen has also disappeared. If you plan to stay outside again, you should reapply the sunscreen now. At least a sun protection factor of 20 is the rule of thumb in Germany, with higher UV exposure correspondingly higher. Studies have shown that sunscreen protects against sunburn, but not against skin cancer. You should therefore generally avoid the midday sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and generally protect your child from the sun. If you are planning to stay outdoors or by the water, pack your little one’s seven things in the sun protection case together with you:

Swim trunks/bathing suit, sunscreen, sunglasses, sun hat, T-shirt, pants/dress, slippers and a nice little something.

In the kindergarten, care must be taken to ensure that the outdoor areas provide sufficient shade. If this is not the case, you should talk to the management of the kindergarten about a sun protection concept. A sun sail can often provide sufficient shade.

Protecting your child from the dangers of the sun is your responsibility. Through playful learning, you can familiarize your child with the protective measures against the sun. What is learned and practiced in infancy is often retained for a lifetime. “Pack your swimming trunks, take your sun protection suitcase”… is a sun protection and skin care concept that is fun and at the same time can effectively prevent skin damage.

