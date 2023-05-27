Sun protection for hair|prevention of hair damage

Loss of color, shine and suppleness, roughening, split ends, dryness, reduced elasticity and difficult combability are signs of pronounced damage. Appropriate protective measures prevent this “sunburn” of the hair.

Hair not only offers protection, it is an expression of personality and an important body signal in all cultures. While they enter a recovery phase in winter, they are sometimes subjected to severe light-related stress in summer.

The visible hair consists of three layers. The outer cuticle coats the hair, protects it and holds it together. It is transparent and consists of 6 – 10 layers of cells. Its structure is reminiscent of a pine cone. The scales are imbricated and lie flat on healthy hair, reflecting the light like a mirror and creating a silky sheen. Only when the cuticle layer is intact can the fibrous layer underneath be optimally protected.

The proteins and lipids of the cuticle are damaged by UVA and UVB radiation. The result: the scales no longer lie flat, they fray, the hair loses its shine, becomes straw-like, suffers from split ends and becomes difficult to comb.

The main part of the hair is the fiber layer, which continues inwards and envelops the inner marrow cells of the hair. The fiber layer consists of a large number of the finest keratin fibers which, in conjunction with the putty substance, give the hair tear strength and elasticity. The pigments are embedded in this fiber layer. This is also where the pigmentation processes take place when dyeing or tinting the hair.

UVA and UVB radiation as well as visible daylight cause the hair keratin to degrade and the color pigments of the fiber layer to be lost. The result: the hair becomes lighter, with tinted and especially dyed hair, the natural color tone comes out more quickly. These effects are particularly pronounced in permed hair. Moisture, salt and chlorine water intensify this process. Chlorinated water can give light-colored hair an unsightly long-lasting green hue. UV light gives gray hair a yellowish tinge.

The lighter the hair, the faster the damaging processes take place. Black hair is hardly sensitive in its fiber layer. Only the cuticle is at risk. Even dark colored or tinted hair protects against keratin degradation and rapid pigment loss.

Tips to prevent hair damage

Wearing a hat

Immediate washing out of salt or chlorine water

Use of alcohol-free care products

Hair balm with UV protection

Hair care products with color protection

Choose a darker shade for tinting

Use of conditioner – smoothes the cuticle layer, if necessary also lipid hair treatment silicone fluid against split ends

Fortunately, if the hair is damaged, it grows back undamaged. In contrast to the skin, they do not suffer from chronic photodamage and can grow back healthily in the low-light season.