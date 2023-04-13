The sun plays an important role in both our health and well-being. It produces so-called happiness hormones, the endorphins, which increase our mood. Circulation and metabolism are boosted and vitamin D is formed, which stabilizes the bones. Sun protection through a sun protection product is important and unavoidable and the skin should be slowly prepared for the summer. Because the sun can also cause harm if you don’t deal with it consciously. Too much UVB radiation leads to sunburn, too much UVA radiation to premature aging of the skin. In addition, more radicals are formed in the epidermis, which damage skin cells and can trigger these skin irritations. If you want to do more for your skin, support it with the right diet.

To defuse the radicals we need vitamins A, C, E and also provitamin B 5, better known as pantothenic acid. Carotenoids, phytochemicals that occur, for example, as lycopene in tomatoes and as beta-carotene in carrots, have also proven their worth and, when properly dosed and optimally combined, serve as radical scavengers. These substances protect the skin cells and support the natural tanning from within. Due to these and many other valuable vital substances, a diet with lots of fruit and vegetables is very important for maintaining our health. While beta-carotene enables the skin to regenerate, vitamin E delays the aging process. Vitamin C supports vitamin E in its effect and neutralizes free radicals. And the mineral calcium also plays a role. It also has a cell-stabilizing effect. Most importantly, it can prevent the release of histamines, tissue hormones that trigger allergic skin reactions.

However, the absorption of beta-carotene in our body is very dependent on how we supply it to the body. Relatively little is absorbed from raw fruit and vegetables because the plant cell walls impede release, but when grated and combined with fat, utilization increases significantly.

Small amounts of fruit and vegetables or a glass of juice several times a day can cover the daily requirement of these skin protection vitamins and the mineral calcium. The trace element zinc, on the other hand, prevents sunburn in combination with sunscreen and the skin does not become inflamed.

Oral sunscreen and skin protection is particularly suitable for people with sensitive and hypersensitive skin. However, sun protection from the inside is not a substitute for sun protection products, only their combination makes complete sun protection possible. For the sake of the skin, however, shade and penumbra should be preferred. You will also get a tan there and even longer lasting than after a bath in direct sunlight.