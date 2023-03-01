news-txt”>

For now, the feared revolt of the hawks of the Tory majority against the revision agreement of the disputed post-Brexit protocol on Northern Ireland seems to have “dissolved” into something marginal – as the Daily Mail also recognizes among the most populist British right-wing newspapers formalized yesterday with great pomp by premier Rishi Sunak with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen within the so-called “Windsor Framework”. Encouraged by an ultimately positive reception of the negotiating results collected after months of tensions – beyond some residual controversy over the role assigned to King Charles III on the sidelines of the summit – Sunak moved to Belfast today to open a dialogue with the parties and the various local confessional communities; he intends to try to make this turnaround a basis for overcoming the stalemate in Northern Irish institutions. Speaking to the BBC upon his arrival, he insisted the protocol amendments could now make “a positive difference” to all Ulster factions. Starting with the hardy unionists of the Dup, who have for now stalled on an agreement which, according to them, leaves open some doubts but contains “progress”, without rejecting it a priori.

ANSA Agency Von der Leyen from Sunak, signed the ‘Windsor Charter’ which guarantees respect for the peace of Good Friday 1998 (ANSA)

The “congratulations to Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen” for the agreement reached, they came from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “I welcome – he wrote on Twitter – the agreement reached in Windsor between the EU and Great Britain to improve the functioning of the protocol on Northern Ireland. A positive development for further strengthening our relations with Great Britain , friendly, ally and partner country”.