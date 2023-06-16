Sunburn and skin cancer: five mistakes you shouldn’t make with sunscreen

Proper sun protection is a must when swimming. However, not only the right product but also the way you apply it determines whether you burn yourself or not. Read here which mistakes you should avoid.

Either it’s too sticky or it leaves a white film on the skin – sunscreen can be a hassle to apply, but we know it’s essential on a sunny day.

Because not only sunburn and premature aging of the skin, but also skin cancer can be the result if you do without sunscreen. The correct application is at least as important as the product itself.

Mistake 1: Applying sunscreen too early

Most people apply sunscreen in the morning and immediately after showering. That sounds plausible. However, if you don’t go outside straight away but do a few things at home first, you risk losing your sun protection.

Hours later, the sun protection is zero. It is better to apply the cream around 20 to 30 minutes before sunbathing. That’s about how long the skin needs to absorb the protective ingredients.

Mistake 2: Massage sunscreen into skin too hard

The more opaque the sunscreen, the better the skin is protected from UV rays. So don’t rub the sunscreen in too hard.

Mistake 3: Being too stingy with sunscreen

It is important to renew sunscreen regularly, as its effectiveness decreases over time. Even if the sunscreen is sticky, it should not be used sparingly and should be reapplied every two hours or so.

Anyone who goes into the water or sweats heavily should refill it more often. Even when the sky is cloudy or you are in the shade. Because the surroundings reflect the sunlight into the shadows – even under a parasol. And you are not immune to it under water either: UV rays penetrate deep under the water surface.

Mistake 4: Applying sunscreen too unevenly

The protection promised on the label is only granted if the product is applied evenly to the skin. Don’t forget your lips, ears, hands and feet.

Especially the former are prone to damage because they contain little melanin. A lip balm with sun protection or a sun stick can help here.

In general, creams and lotions are the better alternative to sprays. Although this is practical, it is not as thorough when applied, as the skin is unevenly covered with the product. Not only when it’s windy. If you don’t want to do without a spray: spray the product generously onto the skin and then spread it over the skin by hand.

Mistake 5: Not enough sunscreen

Sun protection is not the same as sun protection: So if you stand in front of a full shelf, you should not only pay attention to the look of the tube, but also to what is inside.

In the best case, you use a product that is tailored to your skin type and contains strong UVA and UVB protection. That you tan faster with an SPF 20 than with an SPF 50 is a fallacy. Because the sun protection factor does not determine how strong the sunscreen is, but how long it protects the skin.

That doesn’t mean that a high SPF 50+ will protect you all day long. Even then, regular follow-up creaming is a must. However, less often than with an SPF 20.

But be careful: Depending on where you are, the skin’s own protection time changes. Means: the closer you are to the equator during your vacation, the less high it is. It is therefore higher in Italy than in the Maldives – skin type or not.