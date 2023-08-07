Sunburn in children, the rules to follow to protect the skin

With the right precautions, the sun offers various benefits, even for the little ones. It is good for the mood and for the growing skeleton, promoting the production of vitamin D and is beneficial in the presence of some common skin diseases among children. However, sunburn should be avoided. Why is it important to protect children from the sun? “Their skin is more delicate due to a lower production of melanin, the pigment with a protective effect that accumulates in the most superficial cells of the skin following exposure to the sun – explains Andrea Diociaiuti, head of the complex dermatosis and genodermatosis center of the hospital Pediatric Infant Jesus of Rome —. At birth, melanin is practically absent and only after 1-2 years is there an appreciable pigmentation. Therefore it is recommended not to expose children directly to sunlight in the first six months.

August 7, 2023

