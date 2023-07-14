Sunburn Mistakes – 4 Reasons You Must Take It So Seriously

Barbecues, celebrations – and a sunburn! That’s just part of every summer when you’re out with your friends. The latter is annoying, of course, but happens again and again. But so that it then disappears as quickly as it came and the skin still looks good afterwards, there are a few things to consider.

Keep lying in the sun

If you already have a sunburn, then you should urgently protect yourself from it. Cover yourself up with suntan lotion and avoid spending long hours in the direct sun. Give your skin the time it needs to recover from it. Otherwise, it will only get worse and can have serious consequences for your body.

Never peel off skin

If your skin is slowly recovering from sunburn and the skin is peeling, then you must not peel the skin under any circumstances. This only creates spots and the summer tan is quickly history. It’s better to shower more often so that loose scraps of skin are rinsed off. Applying skin cream can also help.

Cool skin too long or too often

Sunburn makes our bodies glow. The affected areas are then always very hot. Cooling helps and is also very good. However, you shouldn’t make it too strong. It can also damage the skin. Wet and cool compresses are a better way to do this.

Take something lightly

A sunburn is not always a sunburn. There are different degrees of severity. We often take it lightly. However, if the tan ends in a deep red color, then a visit to the doctor is not too much of an overstatement. In the second degree of severity, a visit to the doctor is already recommended. That is when there is slight blistering and itching. Extensive destruction and peeling of the epidermis is then already the third degree. A visit to the doctor is absolutely necessary.