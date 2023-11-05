Sunday 29 October is World Stroke Day, also in Emilia-Romagna attention focused on prevention and correct lifestyles

Donini: “It is important to inform citizens about risk factors, the Region is also involved with an awareness campaign to quickly recognize the symptoms”

In Italy, stroke represents the second cause of death in cardiovascular diseases, after heart attack. Every year, over 12 million people are affected worldwide. In Emilia-Romagna care and assistance organized according to the Hub & Spoke model

October 28, 2023 – A Latin word meaning hit. This is thestrokealso known, in fact, as a stroke or brain attack.

It arises suddenly when the brain, following the closure or rupture of an artery, no longer receives blood (ischemic stroke) or is flooded with blood “extravasated” from a broken artery (hemorrhagic stroke), and unfortunately also a person who is well can accuse i typical symptoms: paralysis, tingling in the face, arm and leg; blurred or decreased vision in one or both eyes; difficulty speaking or understanding sentences; loss of balance, dizziness or lack of coordination. Symptoms that can be transient, remain constant or worsen in the following hours.

Tomorrow, Sunday 29 Octoberand the World Stroke Daya pathology that – as data from the World Health Organization say – strikes every year over 12 million people and is the main cause of disability. This also happens in Italiawhere it is responsible for 9-10% of all deaths and, after the heart attack, represents the second cause of death in cardiovascular diseases (Ministry of Health data).

An appointment, tomorrow’s, which is also important for the Emilia Romagna regionbecause it is fundamental inform and raise awareness among citizens especially on risk factors, which are numerous and even more dangerous if concomitant: among the main ones, smoking, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, arterial hypertension, cardiac and vascular anomalies. So we need to focus on prevention and adoption of correct lifestyles.

In the 2022 in Emilia Romagna a was found increase in hospitalized patients con acute systemic stroke (6.321 against 6,278 in 2021) and there were almost 14 thousand (exactly 13.925) the call 118 registered in the three vast areas of the operational centers as “suspected stroke”. Considering the territory of each individual healthcare company, in 2022 (compared to 2021) there was an increase in hospitalized patients in the province of Modena (+3%), Bologna (+3%) and in the territory of the ASL Romagna (+6%), and a decrease in Piacenza (-10%), Parma (-3%), Reggio Emilia ( -4%) and Ferrara (-8%).

“In Emilia-Romagna – underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– for years, assistance for this pathology has been organized according to the Hub & Spoke model of integrated clinical networks, in 12 Stroke Units, specialized inpatient areas for the care of stroke patients. Having cutting-edge structures and competent professionals is of fundamental importance, but it is equally important to continue working on prevention, raising citizens’ awareness of the adoption of healthy lifestyles. The Region, with specific communication campaigns, is committed both on this front and on the rapid recognition of symptoms, because intervening quickly is essential for the patient”.

What the Region does

Committed for years in assisting people affected by cerebral stroke, the Emilia-Romagna Region has defined the network of social and health services to guarantee timely management through the management of the various phases: emergency-urgency, acute and post-acute. In the 2021 the organization of care according to the was confirmed Hub & Spoke model for disciplines and activities of regional importance, including the Neuroscience and Stroke Care Network.

From the 12 Stroke Unit present in Emilia-Romagna, 7 they are level I and provide intravenous thrombolysis (the pharmacological treatment that allows a thrombus or embolus to be dissolved) at the hospitals of Piacenza, Fidenza, Reggio-Emilia, Imola, Ravenna, Forlì and Rimini; 5 they are level II Stroke Units: AOU Parma, AOU Modena, IRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences of the AUSL of Bologna, AOU Ferrara and Bufalini Hospital of Cesena of the AUSL Romagna.

The communication campaign

