Councilor Donini: “You have been committed to this front for some time. Emilia-Romagna is among the few regions to have had a program for the timely diagnosis, management and treatment of the disease for years”

April 1, 2023 – On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Dayannounced by the UN in 2007 and scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 2nd Aprilalso there Region joins the celebration as a sign of solidarity with autistic people and their families, lighting up “virtually” blue: the symbolic color of the “Light it up blue” event, promoted by the Autism Speakse organization.

The Region’s participation in the World Day dedicated to this complex pathology bears witness to its commitment to promote the research and diagnosis of autismpushing towards a greater public awareness and some institutions on disability, to improve the inclusion and understanding of people with autism.

In line with the commitments made also in the recent past, the Emilia-Romagna Region has envisaged an action plan to guarantee the best possible assistance to autistic people, within the new Integrated Regional Care Program for People with Autism Spectrum Disorder (PRI-A)approved in early 2023.

“On the occasion of the World Autism Awareness Day – said the Councilor for Health Policies, Raffaele Donini– I would like to underline the commitment of the Region to guarantee the best possible assistance to people affected by this pathology, without forgetting the need to be close to their families. We have an autism program, which has been constantly implemented and monitored since 2008, but we are also committed to doing everything possible to improve the lives of those suffering from this pathology which is so difficult to diagnose and treat, welcoming people and identifying the symptoms as soon as possible and the signals”.

The Autism Program

The core of the Autism Program is the creation of a local care networkthe “Healing System”, with the aim of assisting the person with autism from early childhood to adulthood and encourage the diagnosisil recognition they early interventions about disturbances. This requires close collaboration between healthcare professionals, including the Autism Team of the Childhood and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry Services, paediatricians, family and community doctors, psychiatry and hospital services, together with educational institutions of all levels, social services and services for the disabled. In particular, joint planning and work shared with the family is essential, which represents an important resource for the care of the person with autism.

Furthermore, the Emilia-Romagna Region is committed to promoting the creation of individualized life plans, based on the concept of quality of life, as defined by the World Health Organization. These projects will ensure diagnostic-therapeutic, assistance and educational pathways, as well as continuity of care throughout life. In addition, scholastic integration and social and work inclusion will be guaranteed, so that autistic people can live a full and satisfying life.

Resources dedicated to autism

The Ministry of Health has recently published two decrees defining i criteria and methods of use of funds intended for the care of individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

Thanks to these funds, numerous initiatives will be possible, including the creation of a territorial care network for the diagnosis and early intervention of autism disorders, the promotion of individualized life projects based on the concept of quality of life, and the realization of research projects to develop a greater understanding of autism and the best assistance strategies .

In particular, with these resources of ministerial origin two projects will be funded.

Il primoworth 3.657.098 europrovides the carrying out research activities in collaboration with other regions and with the Higher Institute of Health. Furthermore, with this project, the Emilia-Romagna Region has provided a increase in staff dedicated to treatment and rehabilitation of people with autism, in addition to training initiatives for healthcare personnel.

With the second project, from 1.880.102 eurointerventions will be carried out for the improvement of personal care e the organizational adaptation of the regional and provincial health and social welfare networks.

The data in Emilia-Romagna (160.81 KB)