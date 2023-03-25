Weather forecast for Sunday 26 March

The week will close with a somewhat capricious Sunday for some regions of the country where the transit of a cold front will cause some thunderstorms and local hail.

We are therefore at the epilogue of this long phase of stable and above all very mild weather that has been enveloping our country for several days now. In fact, from the cold lands of Northern Europe a block of cold air has already set in motion which will not only disturb the weather in that Sundaybut will pave the way for further upheaval expected with the beginning of next week.

But let’s go in order and in the meantime let’s see what the weather forecast for this last Sunday of March.

After a still rather quiet and warm Saturday for the season, between the night and the early hours of the day of celebration we will see a progressive increase in clouds starting from the Northwest Alpine regions and over much of Liguria. It will be these areas where the first scattered rains will arrive during the morning which will then tend to move their center of gravity towards the east.

In fact, it will be the second part of the day to show us the most evident disturbances: the atmosphere will become increasingly restless and, due to the contrasts between the colder incoming air and the milder pre-existing air, precipitations even against thunderstorms also accompanied by some isolated hailstorm.

Among the regions most at risk we will find Liguria, especially that of the Levante, lower Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and follow a large part of the Triveneto. The weather will also get worse on some sections of the Center as in Tuscany, Umbria and in the innermost areas of Lazio.

To better understand the expected rainfall distribution and accumulations, we offer you this map (below) centered precisely on Sunday 26 March. The colored areas of blu they indicate accumulations of precipitation even close to 40mm (40 liters of rain per square metre) while in the blue colored areas the rainfall will be less important and therefore with lower accumulations. Precipitation expected for Sunday 26 March It should also be noted that during the day we will see a decisive reinforcement of the Libeccio winds which during the night on Monday will start rotating from Mistral.

This will be the prelude to the formation of a cyclonic vortex which will strongly condition the atmosphere at the beginning of the week with a strong bad weather and an obvious drop in temperatures.

We will give you more details on this in the next updates.