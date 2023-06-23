SUNDAY JUNE 25TH IS WORLD VITILIGO DAY. THE ROLE OF CONA DERMATOLOGY

Sunday June 25, 2023 World Vitiligo Day is celebrated. Vitiligo (or vitiligo) is one pathology characterized by skin depigmentation, which affects 0.5% – 1% of the population. It is characterized by the appearance, in various parts of the body, of white patches sometimes delimited by a hyperpigmented or inflammatory edge. It can present in focal or segmental forms (involving less than 10% of the body surface) or in more extensive forms (generalized forms). Although it is asymptomatic, the involvement of exposed parts of the body determines a severe alteration of the quality of life of the patients. Furthermore, the absence of melanin exposes the subjects to possible burns after even moderate exposure to the sun.

“Vitiligo – comments the Prof. Monica Corazza, Director of the Dermatology Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara (in the picture) – it is a pathology that seriously interferes with the quality of life of patients, especially the younger ones. For this reason, it is particularly important to carry out adequate treatment in accredited hospital facilities, which can promptly establish the right therapy and help patients in the management of this disease”.

At the Dermatology Operating Unit of the Cona hospital there is a Phototherapy/Photochemotherapy/Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Clinicequipped with numerous and modern equipment: a combined UVB NB / PUVA cabin, a UVB NB panel, a partial UVB NB device for hands, feet, face and limited areas of the body, a combined UV / UVB device broad band. The service is open from Monday to Friday (excluding the summer months), in the morning, and there is a dedicated nurse who carries out the therapy set by the referring doctor.

THE PATHOLOGY. Vitiligo is a dermatosis with autoimmune etiopathogenesis caused by destruction of melanocytes or loss of their functionality. This pathology is frequently associated with other autoimmune diseases, such as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, celiac disease or rheumatological diseases. The diagnosis of vitiligo is substantially clinical and only rarely is it necessary to resort to a histological examination. In any case it is always necessary to verify, with clinical and laboratory tests, the absence of other autoimmune disorders in the patient. Early diagnosis of the disease is associated with a greater chance of successful treatment.

Among the various proposed therapies are topical steroids and topical calcineurin inhibitors which are recommended for limited forms of Vitiligo. In the more extensive forms, however, therapy with systemic steroids may be recommended. One treatment option is phototherapy (PUVA therapy or, more recently, UVB narrow band).

