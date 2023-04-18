Sundays come back to Milan on foot

Walk at least one Sunday in May and make the streets of Milan safer. These are the commitments that the junta led by mayor Giuseppe Sala made after the meeting with the associations in support of sustainable mobility who demonstrated against pollution and road safety in front of Palazzo Marino on Monday afternoon.

About 600 people took part in the demonstration organized by citizens’ associations and committees. On stage, citizens who use bicycles to get around the city every day brought their testimony. A doctor read the letter signed by 14,000 paediatricians and neonatologists sent to all mayors to ask for immediate action against pollution, then Beatrice Macrì told her story as a cyclist who was the victim of an accident on the Ghisolfa bridge two years ago. Gloria Pellone, activist of “Cittadini per l’Aria”, illustrated the very worrying data on pollution in Milan.

“There are too many cars in the city, too fast and too heavy; running or parked, they take away space from public transport, from those who move on foot and by bicycle and from our lives. An emergency that has lasted for decades and all the more reason we think it is urgent and necessary to act now. It was better to do it before, obviously, but now that many other cities in Italy and Europe have already done so, the results too – and no longer just the theory – tell us that the road is that right”, said Silvia Di Stefano during her opening speech.