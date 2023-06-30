Sunscreen face: This brand is the best according to Ökotest 2023

Summer 2023 What is the best sunscreen for the face? Recommendations and tips from Ökotest



What is actually the best sunscreen for the face? We present creams that perform (very) well in the current Ökotest.

© Ridofranz / iStock / Getty Images

Sunscreen, especially for the face, is actually a must all year round – but especially in the summer months. Which is the best and what else you should know.

In order to protect the (facial) skin from premature aging, it makes sense to apply a day cream with a sun protection factor or sunscreen for the face all year round. In summer at the latest and especially for children, sunscreen is particularly important. We explain what you should look out for when buying and which is the best sunscreen for the face.

That’s why sunscreen is so important for your face



Both UVA and UVB rays damage the skin. Both are types of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. While UVB rays are responsible for sunburn and the increased risk of skin cancer, UVA radiation is responsible for premature skin aging and skin problems – and shines all year round, even on cloudy days and even through glass windows. Broad-spectrum sun protection can protect against this – and this should ideally be worn all year round, at least on the face, to avoid fine lines, pigmentation, coarsening of the skin or loss of collagen and, of course, to protect the skin from further damage. When the sun is shining strongly, it is of course important to protect yourself and especially children from dangerous UVB rays with a good sunscreen for your face. A sun protection factor with the broadest possible spectrum offers a high level of protection and is recommended for all skin types. Loud Eco test Two sun creams for the face are particularly worthwhile.

The best sunscreen for the face



Ökotest has in its June issue 2023 different sensitive sunscreens tested. Two out of 21 rated it as “very good” and can be recommended with a clear conscience because they are well tolerated, free from irritating substances, protect the skin and also contain no perfume or alcohol. This year, Ökotest placed particular value on strong UV protection and mild care. These brands performed very well.

Lavera Sensitive Sonnenlotion 30



According to the Ökotest, Lavera Sensitiv Sonnenlotion 30 is one of the best sunscreens for the face tested. According to the manufacturer, it offers reliable, mineral immediate protection for sensitive skin. Mineral UV filters, organic sunflower oil and organic coconut oil as well as a waterproof formula are designed to provide protection, but also reduce the risk of sun-related skin irritation, sun allergies and Mallorca acne and are also suitable for neurodermatitis sufferers. The sunscreen is vegan and the bottle (excluding the cap) is made from 97 percent recycled material.

Alverde’s sunscreen also received a “very good” rating from Ökotest.

Nivea Sun Sensitiv Immediate protection for sun allergies 50+



In addition to Alverde and Lavera, Nivea is also a brand that often performs well in tests, including this year’s Ökotest. The sun milk from Nivea was rated “good” and according to the manufacturer offers waterproof protection, contains aloe vera and antioxidants and is effective immediately after use. It is also suitable for adults and children alike.

i+m natural cosmetics Sun Protect LSF 30 sun lotion



Not an Ökotest product, but recommended by users and considered sustainable: the i+m natural cosmetics Sun Protect LSF 30 sun lotion. It is waterproof, protects with mineral broadband sun protection in organic quality and comes without nanoparticles and whitening effect.

Tips on buying and using sunscreen



If you want to use sun protection, you should know the terms: sunscreen contains more water than fat, for example, so it is quickly absorbed and acts quickly. In addition, it is suitable for most skin types. The classic suncream contains a higher percentage of fat. It is therefore richer, more effective, absorbs a little more slowly and is well suited for dry skin.sun spray on the other hand, is more liquid again and is of course the easiest to apply. It absorbs quickly and resembles sunscreen.sun oil is, as the name suggests, very fatty and suitable for dry skin, but less so for oily ones. It can help you tan faster. The sun protection factor (SPF) indicates how much longer you can stay in the sun with its use than without sunscreen. The skin can protect itself from UV rays on its own for a short period of time. However, this varies in length from skin type to skin type. With a cream with a sun protection factor, you increase the skin’s own protection time, with 50+ being the highest SPF.

When applying the chosen sunscreen, Ökotest recommends taking two finger lengths of cream for the face, neck and other parts of the body. Regularly topping up the chosen sunscreen for the face is also important. And don’t forget the places like earlobes.

The sunscreen should also be applied thickly and carefully all over. At best, apply the sunscreen a few minutes before going out, as not all products work immediately.

You can find the complete test results from Ökotest here for a fee.

maf

