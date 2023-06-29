Sunscreen for children in the test: The best are very good and cheap

Light and warmth are good for you! But the sun’s ultraviolet rays can also cause sunburn, premature aging of the skin and even skin cancer in the long term. Children’s skin in particular needs comprehensive UV protection. But which creams, lotions and sprays offer it?

We tested 19 sunscreens for children with an SPF of 30, 50 or 50+. Most protect very well, test winners are two of the cheapest products in the test. With them, the little ones get through sunny days well and safely. Four products score poorly because they do not keep their promise of protection. So the comparison is worthwhile: Find the cheapest and best sunscreen for children.

Why the children’s sunscreen test is worthwhile for you

Test­ergeb­nisse

Our table shows ratings for 19 sunscreens for children, including those from Nivea, Bübchen and Rossmann, as well as natural cosmetics brands such as Lavera and Alverde from dm. The test results range from very good to poor. The prices are between 1.48 and 24 euros per 100 milliliters.

The best sunscreen for your children

Stiftung Warentest tested pump sprays, lotions and creams. Find the favorites for your children with just a few clicks – from the tube, bottle or spray bottle. Pleasing: The test winners are particularly inexpensive.

Practical test on the skin

We not only examined which sunscreen offers reliable UV protection, but also how well the products can be used – for example whether they stick or leave white marks on the skin. Some products showed clear weaknesses.

Magazine article as PDF

After activation, you will also receive the magazine article with the test report from test 7/23 for download.

Children’s sunscreen test Test results for 19 children’s sunscreens

Children’s sunscreen with a high sun protection factor

Children’s skin is much more sensitive than that of adults. Good sun creams for the little ones should therefore offer a high or very high sun protection factor – 30, 50 or 50+. In principle, adults can also use children’s products. Some do not contain fragrances, according to the suppliers. They are particularly suitable for allergy sufferers who react to fragrances.

Tipp: Even before unlocking, you can see all tested sunscreens for kids. We have also updated our adult sunscreen test from summer 2022. In the table you can filter the very good and good products according to whether they can still be found in stores unchanged.

The test in the video

Expensive sunscreens for children fall through

In the children’s sunscreen test by Stiftung Warentest, it is particularly important whether the products comply with the specified sun protection. You can’t see them. That is why Stiftung Warentest examines the funds in a complex process of practical and laboratory tests. If you fail the sun protection, we evaluate this as a knockout criterion and do not subject you to any further tests. Four of the products in the test received the grade “poor” – including two of the most expensive sunscreens in the test.

In addition, several test persons test how well the sunscreens can be used, for example how quickly they are absorbed, whether they stick or whether they leave a white film on the skin. Last but not least, we check every sunscreen for children with regard to critical ingredients.

We take a critical view of promises of “water resistance” and strongly advise applying cream thoroughly after splashing around, bathing or washing your face. This is the only way the skin is really protected.

Lea Lukas, cosmetics editor at Stiftung Warentest

Sun milk for children: two UV filters in comparison

For sunscreens to be effective, they must contain UV filters. A distinction is made between two groups: Chemical filters penetrate the skin, absorb UV radiation and convert it into heat. Mineral filters consist of pigments that reflect UV rays like countless tiny mirrors on the skin and thus keep them away. Certified natural cosmetics may only contain mineral filters. Disappointing: In our test, 3 out of 5 natural cosmetics failed when it came to sun protection.

Tipp: After the topic has been activated, you can see which sun creams contain which UV filters in our table. We answer further questions about sun protection filters in our free FAQ sun protection.

