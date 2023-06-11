Sunscreens, the best according to tests: the updated ranking

Sunscreens are not a optional and should be used by everyone at any time of the year. The skin is a complex organ and the largest in the body, which is why it must be protected and cared for with the same attention that is used for the rest of the organs.

The sunscreens they are very different from each other, some of these do not protect from every type of sunray, some of which are really harmful to the skin. At the sea it often happens to see people smearing tanning oils, beer or olive oil on their skin with the aim of darkening the skin in a short time. However, none of these products protects from the sun’s rays and indeed they can create serious problems. The benefits of sun exposure are many, but you should always have a filter between your skin and direct light/rays. This is where sunscreens come to the rescue. Some are better than others and every year a ranking of the best is compiled to help consumers make responsible choices.

Sunscreens: the updated ranking of the best of 2023

Here are the best sunscreens of 2023 according to the tests carried out. The ranking distinguishes creams with spf 30 e spf 50+, with a score from 0 to 100, even the maximum has not been reached by any cream on the market). Only one cream exceeded 70 points, namely the Nivea Sun Protect & Hydrate 30.

Here are the best spf 30 sunscreen:

Nivea sun protect & hydrate 30 (73)

sun protect & hydrate 30 (73) Equilibra aloe sunscreen 30 (59 points)

Piz buin moisturizing sun lotion fp 30 (59 punti)

Yves Rocher solar perfect skin comfort latte 30 (59 punti)

Bilboa Lip Balm with Vitamin C 30 (57 points)

Clarins moisturizing comfort sunscreen (57 points)

Clinians anti-aging protective milk fp 30 (57 points)

Hawaiian tropic satin protection sun lotion fp 30 (57 punti)

Il worst productwhich doesn’t even end up in the standings, is instead Clinique Mineral Sunscreen Lotion For Body Spf 30which takes home a score of just 12 out of 100.

Instead the best spf 50+ sunscreenwhere only two sunscreens have exceeded 70 points, i.e. Angstrom Children Moisturizing Sun Spray Milk (75 points) and Avène Child Spray 50+ (73 points), we find (from best to worst)

Biotherm waterlover hydrating sun milk 50+ (72 punti)

Vichy capital soleil eco-sustainable sun milk 50+(72 points)

Decathlon kids 50+ solaire sun spray

Nivea sun babies & kids 50+ sensitive protect 5in1 spray

Garnier ambre solaire kids advanced sensitive protective spray 50+

Rilastil sun system baby velvety milk spf 50+

Nivea sun kids 50+ protect & care 5in1 spray

Lancaster sun sensitive kids milky spray 50+

Nivea sun kids mineral uv protection 50+

Cien (lidl) sun spray for children 50+

Bilboa children multi-position sun spray 50+

Prep baby dermoprotective sun spray 50+

Sunscreens: how to understand which are the best and which are the worst

The sunscreen stands are colorful and full of purchase opportunities. Each brand and each package has a different caption, between protection and other characteristics. There is no complete and effective protection for everyone, in fact you have to take into account your own skin and the ingredients in your sunscreen.

To recognize the worst sunscreens, therefore to be avoided and distinguished from the best ones, you need to learn to read the labels and indications. Among the important acronyms to recognize are those of the sun’s rays from which the cream is able to protect, namely: UV rays, UVB rays, UVC rays. In detail:

i UVB rays they are the ones that make you tan, but they can also cause damage to the skin, such as rashes, sunburns and burns;

they are the ones that make you tan, but they can also cause damage to the skin, such as rashes, sunburns and burns; i UV rays they are even worse and can, in addition to causing skin aging, wrinkles and spots, be the cause of an increased risk of skin tumors;

they are even worse and can, in addition to causing skin aging, wrinkles and spots, be the cause of an increased risk of skin tumors; i UVC rays are shielded by the ozone layer.

The best sunscreens must therefore have filters to protect against all types of sunrays. There are two types of filters: chemical and physical. Chemical filters are the ones most targeted by critics because they penetrate the skin and remain in the bloodstream for at least 24 hours. For this reason it is always better to prefer physical filters such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. They have complex names, but they are, also according to the European Food Safety Authority, the best filters currently in use.

Finally, let’s see the European classification of SPFSun Protection Factor: