Sunshine 7 Srl/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3637/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 16465/2022 proposed by Sunshine 7 Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, Permanent Conference for Relations between The State, the Regions and the Provinces of Tr. and Bz, Conferences of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Aut. Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Piedmont Region , Puglia Region, Aut. Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Aut. Valle D’Aosta Region, Aut. Province of Trento, Aut. Province of Bolzano, Veneto Region and in the Compare Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa.

Attachments:

Sunshine 7 Srl Health Ministry + AA – Rome TAR appeal.pdf (PDF 492.7 Kb)

202303637_03.pdf (PDF 112.8 Kb)

Sunshine 7 Srl – Cautionary stanza ex art. 55 cpa.pdf (PDF 283.9 Kb)

Sunshine 7 – notification notice for public announcements.pdf (PDF 226.9 Kb)

Sunshine 7 Srl m.a. Veneto.pdf (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Sunshine 7 Srl secondi m.a. FVG.pdf (PDF 497.6 Kb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

