Sunstroke: How to protect your children from heat emergencies

by Constanze Loeffler

09.07.2023, 08:14

3 Min.

Babies and small children in particular are not yet able to regulate their heat balance well. They are easily threatened with heat exhaustion, sunstroke and heat cramps. How to behave properly and protect your loved ones.

sunstroke



This is what happens: when the sun hits your head too hard, it irritates the meninges. Makes itself felt through headache and neck pain, a red, hot head, dizziness, nausea, vomiting. Younger children are particularly at risk because of their thinning hair, thin skullcap, and open fontanel (the gaps between the child’s skull plates).

That protects: headgear. No blazing sun.

First Aid: Remove from the sun to a cool place. Elevate upper body. Offer water, cool head.

