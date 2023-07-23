Sunstroke or insolation: how to intervene in the shortest possible time

During the summer months, sunny days can be really full of joy, but we must be careful of sunstroke by exposing our body to excessive temperatures.

One of the most common risks this season is represented is sunstroke. This disorder is particularly dangerous if not treated promptly but how to do it?

In this article we indicate some of the fastest and most effective ways to intervene immediately in case of sunstroke or sunstroke while waiting for help.

Before we start talking about immediate care, it’s important to know the symptoms of sunstroke to be recognized to understand if someone has sunstroke and act immediately to avoid the worst. In case the affected person is very ill and presents symptoms of confusion and fever, call the emergency services to be sure to give maximum care.

Sunstroke, how to act and the most common symptoms – Tantasalute.it

Among the most obvious physical signs of excessive exposure to the sun and heat are:

severe headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, fever, mental confusion, muscle cramps, increased heart rate.

If you notice someone experiencing one or more of these symptoms after extensive exposure to the sun, it’s vital you take the following immediate action:

The first step to take is to move away from the sun. Move the person to a cool, shaded area to minimize the risk of further heat damage. This can be an air-conditioned building, an air-conditioned room, or simply in the shade of a tree.After moving the person to a cool place, help them rest. Rest is essential to allow the body to recover and reduce heat stress. It is important to encourage the person to drink cool liquids, preferably water, to compensate for the loss of body fluids through sweating and to prevent dehydration. While in a cool environment, helps the person to cool down the body. You can do this by applying ice packs or cold wraps to your head, neck, armpits, and groin. These are the areas where the blood vessels are closest to the surface of the skin and will help reduce your body temperature.Recommend that the person wear light, breathable clothing to promote ventilation and allow perspiration to evaporate. Avoid synthetic fabrics that can retain heat and opt for cotton or linen clothes. If available, turn on fans or air conditioning to create fresh, circulating air. This will help reduce the ambient temperature and provide relief to the affected person. In the absence of these, make some air with a newspaper or something else.Avoid giving alcoholic or caffeinated drinks to the affected person, as they can increase dehydration. Instead, encourage the intake of water or electrolyte drinks to restore water balance in the body.